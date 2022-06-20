Skincare alert: Here’s how much time skincare ingredients take to work

Beauty trends have evolved over the past couple of years, and how; especially amid the pandemic when self-care routines became a source of comfort and solace for many.

However, you may wonder why you aren’t seeing a drastic change in your skin, even after switching up numerous products and ingredients. This is because skincare, like all good things, takes time to show visible results.

As such, Dr (Major) Gurveen Waraich MBBS, MD from Garekars MD Dermatology Clinic, took to Instagram to share how long certain popular skincare ingredients take to work. Check out the post below:

Hyaluronic acid

“Hyaluronic acid pulls water into the skin”, said the expert. You will start noticing hydrated skin immediately post usage, but it is only after 2-3 months of continuous use that your skin will look plumper and more luminous.

Salicylic acid

This one controls oils and prevents formation of blackheads and whiteheads. Salicylic acid starts working by 2-3 weeks, and takes around 2-3 months to show full effect.

Vitamin C

This potent antioxidant reduces pigmentation and builds up skin collagen. You will start noticing a brighter complexion in 4-6 weeks but actual improvements, in terms of dark spots reduction, will take around 3-4 months.

Glycolic acid

A multipurpose molecule, it works as an exfoliant, reduces pigmentation and builds up collagen in the skin. Though you will start noticing its effects within a few weeks, the real results kick in after 6-8 months of continuous usage.

Retinol

Said to be the only proven anti-aging skincare ingredient, retinol is a handy ingredient for people who want to keep their skin youthful. If you are using prescription strength retinol for acne, you will start seeing its effect in 8-10 weeks, however, “the reduction in fine lines, wrinkles and open pores is a marathon and not a sprint.”

