Skincare in your 30s: Here are some basic rules to follow

As we age, the nature of our skin, its texture, changes. In our teenage years, we are more prone to acne and zits, and as we approach our 20s, the problem disappears. In our 30s, we largely begin to understand our skin and what makes and breaks it.

Tanaya Sarma, the co-founder of Speaking Herbs, says the 30s are all about having more fun with a little more maturity. “Women in their 30s often feel newfound confidence and a sense of empowerment. This feeling, coupled with perfect skincare, will make them feel comfortable in their skin,” she says.

According to Sarma, women in their 30s begin to face some problems with their skin. “Your skin is going to need all the care. All you have to do is follow the basics of taking care of your skin, ensuring that it is well-nourished. When you try out these beauty tips, the 30s get easy and fun.”

* Most women ignore the cleansing, toning, and moisturising routine during their younger days. This routine is even more essential and should be followed in the 30s, says Sarma.

* Have a diet plan that includes many varieties of vegetables and fruits. Salads made from healthy and fresh vegetables and fruits will help to get rid of toxins in the body.

* Take supplements like vitamins C and E as they make you comfortable in your skin.

* Start looking for key ingredients in your cosmetics that will help to make your skin look radiant and youthful.

Have around 8-10 glasses of water every day to flush out toxins. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock) Have around 8-10 glasses of water every day to flush out toxins. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

* Avoid using lots of ingredients on hair and skin.

* Drink plenty of water every day. Have around 8-10 glasses of water as it is needed not only for a healthy body, but also for beautiful skin. It will also help eliminate toxins from the body.

* Try giving up or at least reducing consumption of alcohol and smoking. Reduce the intake of sugar and caffeine as well.

* Night creams will help to hydrate your skin and reduce patchiness. It will also help to boost the collagen in the skin.

* Hydrating is an essential skincare routine. Start getting moisturisers that have richer ingredients than the ones you used to use in your 20s.

Hydrate your scalp. Also make sure to wash it at least 2-3 times a week. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock) Hydrate your scalp. Also make sure to wash it at least 2-3 times a week. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

* Sunscreen is important at every age, and nobody should forget to take it when going out. For women above 30, a sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or one containing UVA/UVB sun protection is best. Choose a foundation that contains SPF, if you like wearing foundation.

* Keep your face and scalp clean. Make sure to clean your face with a mild cleanser or with jojoba oil.

* Hydrate your scalp. Also make sure to wash it at least 2-3 times a week. Keeping the scalp hydrated is key to having long-lasting strong hair. Make sure to oil your scalp at least twice a week.

* Always try to use botanical ingredients. Avoid heat and chemical treatments as much as possible.

“These skincare strategies after 30, along with home remedies, are beneficial. It is also important to be happy to stay young and beautiful. A stressful life will cause you to age faster,” Sarma says.

