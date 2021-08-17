Oily, combination or dry? Identify your skin type with this easy method

Skin is the largest organ of the body and protects us from microbes, harmful elements and also helps regulate the body temperature. Therefore, it’s essential to pay special attention and take care of one’s skin.

But, before indulging in a host of skincare products, it is extremely important to identify your skin type. The first step in your skincare journey should be determining your skin type so that you can use the right products.

ALSO READ | Men, say hello to clear skin with these tips

Fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala recently shared a post on Instagram where dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad can be seen explaining the various skin types and how to identify them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasmin Karachiwala | Fitness (@yasminkarachiwala)

What are the different skin types?

Dr Sharad listed out the following types of skin.

*Normal skin

*Oily skin

*Dry skin

*Combination skin

*Sensitive skin

*Acne-prone skin

*Pigment skin

How to identify your skin type?

“When you wake up in the morning, wash your face and wait for an hour. Take a tissue paper and dab around your skin,” the dermatologist suggested.

*If the tissue paper is smooth, you have normal skin.

*If it is patchy, you have oily skin.

*If there is a T-zone patch, it is combination skin.

*If your skin feels very dry, then it is dry skin.

*If your skin breaks out into rash very easily, you have sensitive skin.

*When you apply products and you get acne, that means you have acne-prone skin.

*When you get injured and you get pigmentation, you have got pigment skin type.

Can skin type change?

She added that “skin types can change with age, climate, hormones — during pregnancy or if you have PCOS or hyperthyroidism — and with the kind of products that you use on the face.”

“In colder temperature, normal skin becomes dry and oily skin becomes normal,” she said.