Easy tips to keep your skin healthy and glowing

A lot of us are always looking for tips and tricks that will help get glowing and healthy-looking skin. Problems such as dark circles, blemishes, wrinkles, blotches and uneven skin tones are a result of ageing, nutrition intake, exposure to sun heat and stress. While there is no escaping the skin’s natural ageing process, eating clean and maintaining a healthy lifestyle can help slow down the process. Because, as is often said, the secret to beautiful skin lies within.

So here are three easy tips that can help you maintain healthy skin.

Include almonds in your diet

Daily almond intake can help reduce facial wrinkles. According to Ayurveda, Siddha and Unani texts, almonds are good for skin health and also make it glow. Also, a new pilot study by researchers at the University of California, found that snacking on almonds improved measures of wrinkle width and severity in postmenopausal women. Almonds contain healthy fats and vitamin E (alpha-tocopherol) which are known for their anti-ageing properties. Make consumption of almonds a daily habit as part of your beauty regime. Whether at home, work or while travelling, almonds can be eaten anytime.

Say no to smoking

Smoking can have a negative effect on your body as well as skin health. It makes your skin look older, making fine lines noticeable. Smoking also damages collagen and elastin — the fibres that give your skin strength and elasticity. In addition to this, tobacco can actually stain the skin and nails.

Exercise regularly

Exercising regularly, be it in the form of jogging, yoga or playing sports, can be beneficial for the skin and body. Exercise promotes blood circulation, and also accelerates the cleansing process of your entire body, making the skin glow naturally. Simply keeping your body active can be one of the easiest replacements to expensive skin products.

Flawless skin is not too much to ask for if you follow these easy tips.

