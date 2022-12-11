scorecardresearch
Skincare alert: Five cleansing mistakes you must avoid

From applying face wash on dry skin to washing it off quickly -- know what you must not do

Wrong skin cleansing habits may result in acne breakouts and skin damage, doing your skin more harm than good (Source: Pexels)

Washing your face regularly is the most basic, simple, and effective way to keep your skin clean, hydrated, and fresh. However, one can only reap its benefits if it is done correctly. Sometimes, we might knowingly or unknowingly commit a few cleansing mistakes which can lead to acne breakouts, and blackheads among many other skincare woes. 

It is, therefore, essential to know about them. Dr Aanchal Panth, a dermatologist took to Instagram to list some common cleansing mistakes we should avoid to ensure healthy and glowing skin. 

*Applying face wash on dry skin- “Always damp your face completely before applying face wash,” Dr Panth said. This will ensure that the face wash “spreads properly and evenly” and does not get concentrated only in one place, thus providing a clean and clear skin.

*Using too much or too little quantity- Excess or too little of anything can be harmful . The same applies to skincare and hence using the right quantity of face wash is extremely important when it comes to cleansing. Dr Panth explained, “A dime-sized amount is enough,” further adding, “you don’t need too much face wash as it may dry skin out and it also turns out heavy on the pocket.”

 *Washing it off too quick- The expert pointed out that the face wash should not be washed off too quickly so that its ingredients have enough time to work on the skin. “If you have oily skin or are using salicylic acid-based face wash, you have to give it 2 minutes time for the active ingredient to work.”

 *Rubbing harshly with a towel– “Use a soft towel and only dab the excess water off the skin,” said Dr Panth, adding that is crucial to leave the skin “a little damp before applying the moisturiser.”

 *Not applying a moisturiser immediately– Any skincare routine is incomplete without a moisturiser. The expert explained that moisturising the face immediately after washing it is important because the “moisture can be sealed in the skin as it is damp.” However, she added that people using “skincare actives such as retinol or salicylic acid” can dry the skin before applying them.

