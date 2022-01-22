Skincare enthusiast? Here are a few ingredients you shouldn’t be scared of

Indulging in regular skincare is an essential way of ensuring the health of your skin. The process of nourishing and rejuvenating the skin is a mindful routine and varies from skin types to skin concerns. While people have their preferences over certain ingredients or beauty trends, there are many myths and misconceptions about a few ingredients found in common skin care products.

If you have been confused and deterred by complicated names of ingredients and worried about their side effects on your skin, you can now put all your concerns to rest. Dermatologist Dr Aanchal Panth took to Instagram to shed some light on what these ingredients mean and whether or not they are harmful for your skin. Read on!

Here are the ingredients listed below:

Chemicals

The word ‘chemical’ was predominantly used with a negative connotation in skin care but the reality is far from different. Partly a marketing gimmick, there is no reason to be afraid of chemicals in skincare ingredients, assured the Dermatologist. “One should know that everything is a chemical; the air we breathe, the water we drink, are all chemicals”, she added.

Fragrance

While some people may not like the smell of fragrances, not everyone is allergic to them. A certain amount of fragrance in skincare is not harmful and “you shouldn’t be scared”, said Dr Aanchal. She however emphasized,”People with sensitive skin, rosacea or disorders which make skin sensitive to the sun, should definitely avoid fragrance.”

Parabens

Parabens are very effective preservatives for skincare products which ensures that their formulation stays intact for quite long. “They do have a potential to cause irritation but the percentage is very low. Most people tolerate products with paraben without any problems. Like with fragrance, avoid paraben if you have sensitive skin or rosacea”, advised the dermatologist.

Chemical sunscreen filters

Sunscreen filters are divided into two categories: chemical and physical or mineral. “The word ‘chemical’ should not be feared in sunscreens as chemical filters provide good broad spectrum coverage against UV rays”, said Dr Aanchal. Usually, with chemical sunscreens, white casts after usage are also not experienced.

SLS in shampoo

Sodium lauryl sulfate is often added to shampoos as it is required to form foam and lather that is ubiquitous associated with them. It helps in removing oil and grime from the scalp. “If you have oily or a greasy scalp, you will require SLS in shampoo, otherwise your scalp will not feel clean. “You can avoid SLS if you have dry, sensitive scalp with itching”, she suggested.

Preservatives

Preservatives are essential to increase the shelf life of products. “If the products are only available in opaque pumps, you will not know the integrity of the product in the bottle. There can be growth of molds and fungi”, cautioned the doctor.

