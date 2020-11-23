From clogged pores to blackheads: This two-ingredient DIY face mask will keep skin troubles away

Here's how you can take care of your skin. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

We love to apply makeup and other skincare products, but it is equally important to give the skin some rest by keeping it makeup-free. This is because excessive use of products can lead to skin breakouts which, when combined with air pollution and other environmental issues, can make matters worse. If you have been experiencing skin issues lately, here’s a simple DIY remedy that can come to your rescue.

Dermatologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta suggested an effective remedy using green tea that acts as a restorative mask for your skin and also exfoliates it.

“The skin is our largest organ, and while it helps protect us from harmful chemicals, it also absorbs what we smear onto it. With this green tea-powered restorative mask, you can’t get much simpler or purer,” she mentioned.

Here’s how to make it

Ingredients

Green Tea

Honey

Method

*Mix both the ingredients together.

*Apply the mixture on your face and let it sit for 10-15 minutes.

How to remove the mask

For maximum skin brightening effects, gently rub the mask your skin in small circular motions to exfoliate as you remove it. Once done, pat dry your skin and apply a light lotion.

Benefits

*The ingredients are full of antioxidants which are great for reducing any redness, clogged pores and prevent blackheads.

*This mask is great for spot treatment too, she said.

