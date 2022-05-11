This DIY anti-inflammatory facial mist is perfect for hot, summer days

Summer days are marked by sweltering heat that causes incessant sweating, itchiness and dehydration. As such, it becomes important to not just drink enough water to keep the body hydrated but also to ensure the freshness of skin topically. And, what better than a refreshing and cooling facial mist?

While there are tons of options available in the market, nothing beats the one made at home, using easily available ingredients. “Nothing like a refreshing, cooling mist on a hot summer day. I tried making my own! It’s a super easy DIY—try for yourself and let me know how you did,” said dermatologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, as she shared a simple method to make a DIY anti-inflammatory facial mist.

Take a look.

Method

*In a flask, take 50 ml of distilled water.

*Add 50 ml of rose water to it.

*Next, add 30 ml (2 tablespoons) of 100 per cent glycerine to the solution.

*Mix the solution thoroughly using a hand blender.

*Empty it into a spray bottle and use it at regular intervals.

If you are not the DIY kind but want to keep your skin sweat-free and healthy this season, you can also simply use rose water for instant freshness.

