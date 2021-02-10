scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Count on these simple tips for clear, glowing skin

Pilates trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares three tips. Check them out here!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | February 10, 2021 10:50:15 am
These simple habits can change your skincare game. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Skincare may seem complex but you do not need expensive cosmetic products to make your skin glow. All you need to do is make a few lifestyle changes, eat healthy and sleep better. So if you are willing to make these changes, begin by taking note of what you are consuming.

Pilates trainer Yasmin Karachiwala took to Instagram to share some effective tips that can help one’s skin to glow from inside out while helping the body get rid of excess toxins.

Here’s what she said: “Here are a few tips to get better skin. Though they may seem basic, most often we overlook them. I have included a recipe of my two favourite juices for good skin.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

*Increase water intake. You can squeeze a lemon if you don’t like the taste of plain water.

*Red juice or ABCC

How to make it?

Ingredients

Apple
Beetroot
Carrot
Celery

Method: Blend the ingredients into a juice.

Green juice

How to make it?

Ingredients

Coriander
Mint
Lemon

Method: Blend the ingredients together and make juice.

ALSO READ |ABC for health: Why apple, beetroot and carrot juice is good for immunity

How to have them?

“Try to have them on alternate days and if you can have both on the same day, you’ll see faster results. I like to have the red juice in the morning and the green in the evening,” recommended the 50-year-old.

Besides, she also suggested a few facial exercises that are “super effective”.

Would you like to try them?

