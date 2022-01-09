Skincare basics: Here’s how you can rejuvenate your skin after a night-out

Our everyday routine has a significant impact on our skin. Amid hectic work schedules and stress, it is natural to take a few breaks. But, a disrupted sleep schedule, late nights and alcohol consumption may be the ultimate recipe for tired and dull-looking skin.

Winters, being the season of weddings and festivities, are especially difficult due to concerns of dryness, dehydration, over exposure to sun. As such, dermatologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta took to Instagram to share a few helpful tips to rejuvenate your skin after a night-out. Take a look:

Dr Mittal-Gupta said, “Party a little too hard last night? No sleep and alcohol are a disaster for your skin. Follow these six simple rules to get your glowing skin back ASAP.”

Here is the list of easy-to-do suggestions after a night of fun and revelry.

Use a facial roller

Traditional Asian skin rollers made of jade – or other crystals such as rose quartz – have been increasingly popular in recent years in the skincare world. Apart from how aesthetic they look, they help deal with dullness and puffiness on the face. They also give the face a ‘contoured’ look, by facilitating lymphatic drainage and toning facial muscles. A face roller is a handy tool for calming and cooling the skin — a five-minute massage after a long and tiring day can work wonders for your skin!

Use a physical exfoliator

Topical exfoliation on a regular basis is one of the simplest ways to achieve brighter skin — it helps clear up dead skin cells, decrease the effects of sun exposure and and uncover a brighter complexion. Physical exfoliation often involves brushing away dead skin and debris with fine grains, a brush, or a scrub to assist speed cell turnover and leave your skin looking glowing, fresh, and clean.

Double cleanse

Our trusted facewashes often do a good job on the regular, but a post-night out cleansing routine should definitely involve a double cleanse. Double cleansing is the process of using two different types of cleansers to thoroughly wash and scrub your skin of make-up, sweat and grime. First, use an oil-based cleanser to gently melt away makeup and oils. Second, use a water-based cleanser to remove water-based debris like sweat and grime. A double cleanse can significantly revive skin texture and assist other beauty products to absorb more effectively.

Drink water

Drinking plenty of water will help you stay hydrated beneath the surface of your skin. Water can do incredible things for your skin and overall health, from maintaining skin suppleness to minimising the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. It’s an all-powerful component that can help with a variety of skin problems, including helping a hangover the morning after!

Moisturise your skin

Keeping your face moisturised helps to keep the skin’s barrier from becoming irritated. It also helps prevent dryness, flakey skin and replenishes the skin’s natural oils. Hydrated skin looks smooth, supple and with a healthy glow. It’s critical that you understand your skin and how to select a moisturiser that contains components that your skin likes.

Use Vitamin C serum

Vitamin C is a vital ingredient that protects and promotes the health of your skin by preventing free radical damage, providing skin hydration, protection from sun exposure and reducing inflammation. It also significantly aids tissue growth and repair in the body. A breakthrough ingredient in beauty and skincare trends, Vitamin C, combined with hyaluronic acid, is a surefire way to rejuvenate your skin after a fun night out!

