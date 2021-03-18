Skincare basics: Did you know of these three myths related to pH levels?

Often, people say that they do not quite understand the rules of skincare. That they do not know what products to use, and what they must avoid, based on their skin type. But it is important to educate yourself and seek help from experts. Beauty content creator Soumali Adhikary tells indianexpress.com that our skin is naturally acidic, with the skin pH of an average human being 4.7. “This is why the skincare products we use have a significant impact on our skin pH levels.”

She goes on to talk about some myths related to skin pH, and counters them with simple facts.

Myth 1: It is good to use alkaline products

“You may think that because the natural pH of skin is between 4.5 and 5.5, which bends more towards the acidic side, it must be good to use alkaline-based products, right? This is one of the most common myths — that using alkaline-heavy bathing and cosmetic products is good for the skin. But, this is not the case, since the skin pH level should stay more or less the same. The repeated use of alkaline or acid-heavy products can cause dry skin and itchy surface,” says Adhikary.

You must not, however, panic, because the skin pH levels return to their original state after a while. The only situation wherein you should consult a dermatologist is if your skin looks unhealthy on the outside — signs of itchy, inflamed, cracked or rough skin, she says, adding that if the sensitivity levels have suddenly changed, it is a sign of disturbed pH levels.

Myth 2: You should wait before applying skincare products

Another common myth is that of people deliberately waiting for some time after they have taken a bath with an alkaline-heavy soap, before applying moisturiser or other such products. “This stems from the fear that they may harm the skin pH levels as they can bind with the alkaline nature of soap if they are alkaline-heavy, and the acidic nature of the shampoo if the product they are applying is acidic.

“The fact is that the pH level of all water-based solutions remains intact. Moreover, since most cosmetic and skincare products are also water-based, they will definitely keep their pH level. The ingredients used to establish a product’s pH range are strong enough to help it maintain the same level,” she explains.

Myth 3: You must worry if your skin pH is different from that of your family members’

Should this be a concern? Adhikary says the answer lies in the fact that skin pH is a combination of both external and internal factors. “This includes age, ethnicity, and even the climate. Do not worry if your skin doesn’t match with that or your family members. As long as the pH is between 4.5 to 5.5 on the scale, your skin will be supple, toned, and elastic.”

