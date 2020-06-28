Skincare aside, here are some other useful hacks involving the pumice stone

The most common use of the stone is for cleaning out dead skin cells during a quick pedicure session at home. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) The most common use of the stone is for cleaning out dead skin cells during a quick pedicure session at home. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Pumice stone is one of those easily-available, frequently-used home items that people have been using for ages. The most common use of the stone is for cleaning out dead skin cells during a quick pedicure session at home. It is known to be a great exfoliator, which can be effortlessly used by anyone, without any kind of instructions or hassle. But, did you know that there are many other interesting hacks that you can do using the stone? Read on to find out how you can make your life easier.

Hair removal

If there is one thing that people have been searching for a lot on the internet, it is on natural ways to remove hair. Most people are still a tad apprehensive about going to salons, and they are looking at home remedies more. This is when you can use the pumice stone to make hair removal a mess-free process.

First exfoliate the skin using a scrub and some lukewarm water. This is done so as to soften the hair, especially the thin hair around the fingers and toes. Then pat your skin in a way that it is still a bit damp. Rub the stone in circular motions on the hairy part of the hand. Be gentle, and when you are done, wash it off and then apply some moisturizer.

Gas stove and oven cleaning

This is the other important hack that you need to know about. Often, both the gas stove and the oven get greasy with time, and cleaning them becomes difficult. You can make this chore easier by using a pumice stone. Just apply a little bit of soap on the stone before before you begin the process. Then dip it in a bowl of water for at least 15 minutes. Take it out and then gently begin the process of cleaning.

Make sure you dunk the stone in water from time to time and use a gentle hand, so as to avoid scraping too hard and causing scratches.

Making jeans look distressed

Distressed jeans go in and out of vogue every now and then. But the thing with a pair of jeans is that you can wear it whenever and however. It is the safest fashion option for when you are confused. And, if you want to achieve the perfect distressed look for your denims, use a pumice stone to make them age naturally.

Just take a pair of your old jeans, preferably one is that is already faded. Place a hardboard under the patch that you want to distress, to make sure the cloth does not get ripped. Start rubbing the area, and you will notice that the texture has started to change in no time.

