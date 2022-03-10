Skincare alert: The eight steps to a French facial routine decoded

People do a lot of things to achieve flawless skin, and that includes following skincare fads from around the world. While some become popular and yield results, such as Korean and Japanese skincare, others do not work for everyone.

Of late, the French skincare routine has found many takers around the world. “Bringing us back to acknowledging our natural skin, French facials have been extremely transformative for many years, and there is a lot for Indian women to learn from the French skincare culture,” says Vandini Gupta, the founder of Mary Cohr India.

She lists a natural eight-step French facial routine that claims to be customised to specific skin concerns — with CatioVital French facial treatment that repairs the skin with gentle steps — read on.

Step 1 – Identify your skin type and goal

French facials focus on customising treatments for different skin demands. With a unique option for every concern, a combination of specific creams, serums and scrubs are used to ensure the treatments target all right areas.

Step 2 – Cleanse all the residue

Just like most other procedures, the French facial, too, needs a clean slate. It begins with gently cleaning off makeup or dirt so your skin is ready to absorb all the healthy ingredients.

Step 3 – Tone for a fresh start

The next stage preps your face with a mild toner that refreshes the skin without damaging its natural moisture. This lays the foundation to activate all elements of the facial procedure.

Step 4 – Eliminate toxins with thermal energy

Thermal energy is an extremely crucial part of French facials. This is different from what Indians call ‘steam’, which is too harsh for the skin. The thermal energy is more gentle and helps eliminate toxins leaving the skin clean and refreshed.

Step 5 – Energise your skin cells with dynamic ionisation

The most important step in French skincare is promoting your skin’s molecular energy with the dynamic ionisation rod. The customised process helps achieve best results including visible reduction in blackheads and whiteheads on regular use.

Step 6 – Pamper your skin with a relaxing massage including essential oils

The French are obsessed with massages and essential oils. Using a mixture of oils for the skin massage helps release crucial properties into the skin cells, enhancing the glow.

Step 7 – After-care formula

Keeping the skin protected when you step out after the treatment, this facial procedure ends with gentle aftercare products like under-eye cream, moisturiser and essential sun care, an effective way to lock all active elements from the facial.

Step 8 – Follow-up with daily skin care and regular facials

Good skincare is all about daily habits and regular facials. French skincare encourages you to be consistent to keep your skin natural and light. They truly believe in natural beauty and celebrating your skin exactly the way it is.

