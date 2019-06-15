Do you know your skin type? This easy guide will help

Knowing your skin type is essential to understand the skin regimen you need to follow. Skin types fall into four major categories – normal, dry, oily and combination. To find out your skin type, wipe your face with a tissue when you wake up in the morning. If the tissue is clean, you have a normal to dry skin, but if the it becomes stained or soiled with grease, you have a normal to oily skin.

To know if you can combination skin, use different tissues for different areas – wipe the forehead, nose and chin with one tissue, while using another one to wipe the cheeks, suggests beauty expert Shahnaz Husain.

People with normal skin are lucky because their skin is balanced and has a soft, velvety texture. Dy skin, on the other hand, lacks both oil and moisture and tends to flake and chap easily. Washing with soap and chlorinated water removes the natural oils from the skin. People with dry skin should avoid soap and instead use a cleansing gel containing natural moisturisers like aloe vera. They should also use sunscreens and protective creams during the day.

In oily skins, the oil-producing glands are overactive, giving the skin a greasy look and a coarse texture. Oily skins are prone to blackheads, pimples and acne. Specialised cleansing routines are necessary for oily skin, so that the pores remain unclogged, preventing blackheads, pimples and acne. Neglecting acne can cause it to spread, resulting in extensive scarring.

Combination skins have a greasy area, while the rest of the skin is dry or normal. The forehead, nose and chin, comprising the T-zone, is usually greasy while the cheeks are dry. Combination skins need separate treatment for separate areas. Pay attention to cleansing and use a rose skin toner to tone and refresh the skin. Daily cleansing regimen should include a facial scrub to keep the pores unclogged and even dislodge blackheads.

Some home-made skin packs you can try this weekend:

Oily Skin: Soak marigold flowers in warm water overnight. Add yogurt and sandalwood paste and mix together to make a smooth paste. Apply on face, avoiding the lips and area around the eyes. Wash it off after 20 minutes.

Oily & Combination Skin: Mix two teaspoons oats with one teaspoon each of ground almonds, rose water, honey and yogurt. Apply on face and wash off after 20 minutes.

Normal to Dry Skin: Mix one teaspoon each of honey and orange juice with one egg white. Apply on the face to nourish and moisturise the skin. Wash it off after 20 minutes. Good for all skin types.