Monday, December 07, 2020
Count on this easy DIY natural face pack for wrinkle-free, glowing skin

Don't let age show on your skin. Count on this home remedy that can be made in a jiffy

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | December 7, 2020 3:00:04 pm
Wrinkles and loose skin are some common age-related skincare issues. While there are many expensive products that claim to delay or lessen the process, there is nothing like chemical-free, natural home remedies to address skin woes. Here’s a simple face pack that can do wonders for your skin, courtesy, beauty blogger Vandana Goswami.

The collagen-booster pack made using commonly-found kitchen ingredients is worth a try.

Ingredients

1 – Small carrot
½ tbsp – Besan
1 tbsp – Rosewater

Method

*Mix well and apply it on your face.

*Leave it for 8-10 minutes, and then wash off.

Benefits

*Carrots are a powerhouse of antioxidants and other nutrients. They can be used topically as face packs or sprays. Beta-carotene and carotenoids in carrots protect the skin again UVA rays and also help remove sun tan. Potassium-rich carrots carve out dryness from the skin by penetrating the layers. This mask deeply moisturises the skin and makes it glow apart from tightening the skin and removing wrinkles, mentioned Goswami.

