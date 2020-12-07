Count on this easy DIY natural face pack for wrinkle-free, glowing skin

Here's how you can take care of your skin. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Wrinkles and loose skin are some common age-related skincare issues. While there are many expensive products that claim to delay or lessen the process, there is nothing like chemical-free, natural home remedies to address skin woes. Here’s a simple face pack that can do wonders for your skin, courtesy, beauty blogger Vandana Goswami.

The collagen-booster pack made using commonly-found kitchen ingredients is worth a try.

Ingredients

1 – Small carrot

½ tbsp – Besan

1 tbsp – Rosewater

ALSO READ | Clogged pores troubling you? Count on these skincare tips

Method

*Mix well and apply it on your face.

*Leave it for 8-10 minutes, and then wash off.

Benefits

*Carrots are a powerhouse of antioxidants and other nutrients. They can be used topically as face packs or sprays. Beta-carotene and carotenoids in carrots protect the skin again UVA rays and also help remove sun tan. Potassium-rich carrots carve out dryness from the skin by penetrating the layers. This mask deeply moisturises the skin and makes it glow apart from tightening the skin and removing wrinkles, mentioned Goswami.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd