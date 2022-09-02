scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Tips for ‘happier skin’ in the rainy season

“Monsoons can be harsh for your skin due to high humidity and climate change,"Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta wrote on Instagram

Monsoon skin problemsOne needs to take extra care of their skin during the monsoon season (Source: Getty images/Thinkstock)

Monsoon is, most definitely, a season that is enjoyed by most. And why not — it brings respite from the scorching heat, is the perfect time to enjoy a hot cuppa with fried fritters, makes the air feel and smell fresh, and also indicates the arrival of many festivals, like Ganesh Chaturthi. But, it also has its share of ‘not-so-likable’ things, as the damp weather is synonymous with a host of diseases and skin problems, which vary according to the many skin types.

But worry not, here are some effective tips by Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta that will ensure your skin remains healthy and happy during the monsoon season.

“Monsoons can be harsh for your skin due to high humidity and climate change,” she captioned an Instagram post, adding: “To make monsoons easier for you and your skin, I have some skincare tips you need for happier skin during the rainy season.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta (@drgeetika) 

Check out her suggestion below:

  • Hydration: It is essential to keep your skin hydrated as you sweat a lot in monsoons. So drink plenty of water and use hyaluronic acid in the morning, as it’s lightweight and gives immediate hydration.
  • Never skip moisturiser: Even if you feel you don’t need it, do not skip moisturiser. Apply a small amount or opt for gel and water-based moisturisers for comfort and hydration.
Also Read | |Common monsoon skin problems and effective remedies to manage them
  • Cleanse your skin: Clean your skin using a light or foamy face wash at least twice a day to get rid of pollutants sitting on your face. Follow up with a toner.
  • Get rid of dead skin cells: Using gentle exfoliators one can get rid of dead skin cells and excess sebum. You can opt for both granulated and chemical exfoliators.
  • Do not skip sunscreen: Don’t skip sunscreen as it protects your skin from UV rays in the monsoon. Opt for a water-resistant sunscreen to enjoy longer-lasting effects.

She also suggested wearing “water-resistant fabrics like cotton and natural fabrics” as they can help protect the skin in monsoon. Other solutions include, “keeping the skin dry to prevent bacterial infection, and using anti-fungal powder after bathing.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Buoyancy in direct tax collections … if it continues, could cross B...Premium
Buoyancy in direct tax collections … if it continues, could cross B...
Bastar: 64-ft-tall spire belies govt claims of shrinking Maoist footprintPremium
Bastar: 64-ft-tall spire belies govt claims of shrinking Maoist footprint
Twenty eight years in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones...Premium
Twenty eight years in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones...
Delhi Confidential: Tussle in Congress between pro-establishment leaders,...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Tussle in Congress between pro-establishment leaders,...

​​📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-09-2022 at 10:50:37 am
Next Story

Lufthansa pilots stage strike in wage dispute

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Arrested in sexual assault case, Lingayat mutt chief hospitalised with chest pain

Arrested in sexual assault case, Lingayat mutt chief hospitalised with chest pain

28 yrs in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones, new world

28 yrs in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones, new world

Premium
Chamika Karunaratne's Naagin dance viral, how it became symbol of rivalry
Asia Cup | SL vs BAN

Chamika Karunaratne's Naagin dance viral, how it became symbol of rivalry

Tussle in Congress between pro-establishment leaders, G-23 group turns interesting
Delhi Confidential

Tussle in Congress between pro-establishment leaders, G-23 group turns interesting

Premium
Indian-origin Laxman Narasimhan named new Starbucks CEO

Indian-origin Laxman Narasimhan named new Starbucks CEO

Cong, AIMIM lead attack on Mamata day after she says ‘all in RSS are not bad’

Cong, AIMIM lead attack on Mamata day after she says ‘all in RSS are not bad’

Chaliye, ya baithiye? When two CMs did a dance-around in Patna

Chaliye, ya baithiye? When two CMs did a dance-around in Patna

The Rings of Power: Awe-inspiring, not meant for casual viewers
LOTR review

The Rings of Power: Awe-inspiring, not meant for casual viewers

Bastar: 64-ft-tall spire belies govt claims of shrinking Maoist footprint

Bastar: 64-ft-tall spire belies govt claims of shrinking Maoist footprint

Premium
Fall in school enrolment to continue till 2025
NCERT report

Fall in school enrolment to continue till 2025

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Durga Puja, UNESCO heritage
Mamata Banerjee carries out colourful procession to thank UNESCO for Durga Puja’s heritage recognition
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 02: Latest News
Advertisement