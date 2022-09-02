Tips for ‘happier skin’ in the rainy season

Monsoon is, most definitely, a season that is enjoyed by most. And why not — it brings respite from the scorching heat, is the perfect time to enjoy a hot cuppa with fried fritters, makes the air feel and smell fresh, and also indicates the arrival of many festivals, like Ganesh Chaturthi. But, it also has its share of ‘not-so-likable’ things, as the damp weather is synonymous with a host of diseases and skin problems, which vary according to the many skin types.
But worry not, here are some effective tips by Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta that will ensure your skin remains healthy and happy during the monsoon season.
“Monsoons can be harsh for your skin due to high humidity and climate change,” she captioned an Instagram post, adding: “To make monsoons easier for you and your skin, I have some skincare tips you need for happier skin during the rainy season.”
View this post on Instagram
Check out her suggestion below:
She also suggested wearing “water-resistant fabrics like cotton and natural fabrics” as they can help protect the skin in monsoon. Other solutions include, “keeping the skin dry to prevent bacterial infection, and using anti-fungal powder after bathing.”
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
Mamata Banerjee carries out colourful procession to thank UNESCO for Durga Puja's heritage recognition
Mamata Banerjee carries out colourful procession to thank UNESCO for Durga Puja's heritage recognition