Tips for ‘happier skin’ in the rainy season

Monsoon is, most definitely, a season that is enjoyed by most. And why not — it brings respite from the scorching heat, is the perfect time to enjoy a hot cuppa with fried fritters, makes the air feel and smell fresh, and also indicates the arrival of many festivals, like Ganesh Chaturthi. But, it also has its share of ‘not-so-likable’ things, as the damp weather is synonymous with a host of diseases and skin problems, which vary according to the many skin types.

But worry not, here are some effective tips by Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta that will ensure your skin remains healthy and happy during the monsoon season.

“Monsoons can be harsh for your skin due to high humidity and climate change,” she captioned an Instagram post, adding: “To make monsoons easier for you and your skin, I have some skincare tips you need for happier skin during the rainy season.”

Hydration: It is essential to keep your skin hydrated as you sweat a lot in monsoons. So drink plenty of water and use hyaluronic acid in the morning, as it’s lightweight and gives immediate hydration.

Even if you feel you don't need it, do not skip moisturiser. Apply a small amount or opt for gel and water-based moisturisers for comfort and hydration.

Cleanse your skin: Clean your skin using a light or foamy face wash at least twice a day to get rid of pollutants sitting on your face. Follow up with a toner.

Get rid of dead skin cells: Using gentle exfoliators one can get rid of dead skin cells and excess sebum. You can opt for both granulated and chemical exfoliators.

Do not skip sunscreen: Don't skip sunscreen as it protects your skin from UV rays in the monsoon. Opt for a water-resistant sunscreen to enjoy longer-lasting effects.

She also suggested wearing “water-resistant fabrics like cotton and natural fabrics” as they can help protect the skin in monsoon. Other solutions include, “keeping the skin dry to prevent bacterial infection, and using anti-fungal powder after bathing.”

