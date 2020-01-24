The skin neutrality movement is redefining beauty standards

Skin simply put is just skin. (Photo: Thinkstock Images/ Designed by Rajan Sharma) Skin simply put is just skin. (Photo: Thinkstock Images/ Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Over the decade, we have witnessed cult beauty standards crumble under the weight of body positivity. With social media being the voice for today and mobilising people for causes that matter, among the key e-movements is skin neutrality.

The movement is wiping away standards that are implausible and giving us the chance to embrace a variety of skin conditions like rosacea, cystic acne and more. Tired of witnessing near-perfect faces and skin and after years of pressure to gain the not-so-needed aesthetic perfection, the skin neutrality movement started out almost as an off-shoot of the body positivity movement.

The movement has its foundation in the values of gaining confidence, reducing stigma and ending the shame surrounding visible skin conditions. It also aims to make people aware of the lack of understanding of most skin problems.

As a belief, the movement endorses that our skin is just another extension of our body and good or bad, it simply shouldn’t be the focal point of the conversation. While it spreads the message of loving our skin and embracing our flaws, it also helps us distance ourselves from aiming to make our skin look a certain way. Thankfully, the movement gives us enough reason to hold off our pursuit for perfection, because it can all too easily get wearisome and take a toll on us. The movement wants us to feel beautiful despite a growing industry placing prominence on old beauty standards.

The crux of the movement lies in not placing your self-worth in skin that is defined as flawless because everyone has flaws and issues. This can only happen when we make peace with our beauty and protect ourselves from external insecurities surrounding us.

