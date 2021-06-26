Skin minimalism: Everything you need to know about this skincare trend

‘Less, but better’ is an adage that describes the concept of skin minimalism in its true sense, said Naina Ruhail, founder of Vanity Wagon. She added that the trend essentially focuses on keeping the skin barrier intact and healthy by minimising, decluttering, and simplifying the skincare routine without sacrificing the results. “In essence, skin minimalism is all about shifting from a myriad of products to a natural route for a healthy and glowing skin,” she explained.

Skin minimalism, the latest skincare trend, became popular amid pandemic as people experimented with almost everything that could make their beauty routine happy, simplified and effortless. “Skin minimalism, henceforth emerged as the most practical trend in a long time that people discovered while struggling to adjust in their quarantine lifestyle. The general inclination of the millennials towards an everlasting and constant routine has given this technique all the hype that it deserves,” she told indianexpress.com.

She further explained that the primary principle of this technique is the efficient reduction in the laborious steps involved in conventional beauty rituals. Its not about tossing away your extravagant beauty products but all about embracing your natural skin by incorporating healthy ingredients and four simple steps to be a perfect skin minimalist.

One need to follow these four simple steps to be a perfect skin minimalist (Source: Getty Images/ Thinkstock) One need to follow these four simple steps to be a perfect skin minimalist (Source: Getty Images/ Thinkstock)

The foremost step should be cleansing. Sleeping in your makeup or sweat is an open invitation to all kinds of skin problems and ugly breakouts. Since it’s not smart to skip out on cleansing before hitting the hay you might be intrigued to understand the type of cleansers that are advisable. If you know your skin type then any gentle cleanser can serve the purpose. Normally, dry skin should use a cream-based cleanser, combination and oily skin should use a foaming cleanser. Post that, all you need to do is just saturate a cotton pad with the cleanser and wipe it across your face until purely clean.

Exfoliation is a systematic procedure of eliminating your dead skin cells. Care must be taken while practising it because it may crush your skin barrier. This technique is highly recommended by dermatologists because it makes your skin look brighter and improves other effective skincare products’ viability by upgrading retention. “Skin type is the paramount criterion while making choices in the ambit of beauty regime. Accordingly, while exfoliating, AHA is recommended for normal, dry and sensitive skin while BHA for oily or acne-prone skin. In contrast to exfoliation, the use of serums is completely subjective and maybe incorporated by those who wish to reduce hyperpigmentation or the fine lines.” she added.

Also Read | How the pandemic popularised DIY skin and hair care

Like everything else, your skin too needs hydration. Most experts advise to use a moisturizer with barrier repair benefits. Try adding a hydrating and soothing moisturizer to your routine for retaining and enhancing your natural glow. Reiterating the importance of skin type, dry skins should apply cream-based moisturiser and oily and combination skin should use gel-based moisturisers.

“Persistent exposure to sun rays for can damage our skin, thus ideally, a good quality broad-spectrum sunscreen is indispensable to skin minimalism. Everyone is aware of the variety of sun blocks, however, only a few pay heed to the specific SPF number. For securing a shield against UVA and UVB rays, you should have an SPF of more than 30. There should be no reason to skip sunscreen any day. Just wear it every day and shine like your brightest self,” Ruhail shared.