Dermatologist shares ‘5 things I wouldn’t do as a doctor’

Knowingly or unknowingly, many of us end up making certain skin and haircare mistakes — like using hot water bottles for long periods of time to not applying sunscreen, or a conditioner after shampooing. Though they may seem insignificant, not doing these things can be harmful in the long run. And looks like even experts avoid making these mistakes. Wondering what they are? Here’s some help from Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta.

“There’s a lot that I wouldn’t do as a doctor but here are the top five things I avoid and would recommend the same for you ⛔️,” the dermatologist captioned an Instagram post that read: “These are five things I would never suggest doing as a skin expert.”

Don’t use a hot water bottle for long: “Be it during my period or when I have any muscle aches, I would never use a hot water bottle for a long period of time. It can lead to a condition called ‘erythema ab igne’, which is not only very difficult to treat but can lead to pigmentation and other issues,” informed Dr Geetika.

Agreeing, Dr Shraddha Deshpande, consultant plastic, reconstructive and aesthetic surgeon, Wockhardt Hospitals, said that the chronic use of hot water bottles in specific areas “causes discolouration of skin and changes in texture, leading to itching and a condition called erythema ab igne.”

“It is preferable to avoid hot water bottles or heating pads in diabetic patients or people with sensory neuropathy as they may suffer from burns due to lack of sensation,” she added.

Don’t skip conditioner after shampooing: I would never skip the conditioner after shampooing as it is very important for hair health. It not only closes the cuticle but also protects the hair from environmental damage.

Never sleep with makeup on your face: “I would never sleep with makeup on. I make sure to double cleanse and remove all traces of makeup with micellar water, and then use a foaming cleanser,” Dr Geetika said in the video.

Never brush teeth after skincare: This can lead to a condition called perioral dermatitis. “Brushing teeth after skincare should be avoided for the simple reason that our toothpaste contains certain cleansing agents like fluorides and sulfates. These can dissolve the skin care agents and serums, thus nullifying their effect. This leaves our lips and perioral skin sensitive to the sun and can lead to hyperpigmentation,” said Dr Shraddha.

Never use topical steroids for long: “I would never suggest or use topical steroids for a long period of time because that can lead to thinning of the skin,” she said in the video.

