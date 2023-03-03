The latest skincare trend on TikTok is all about ‘flooding your face with products known to boost hydration and moisturisation’

Curating an effective routine for dry skin can be daunting as you need to ensure adequate moisturisation and hydration that can keep your skin nourished for a long time. To solve this common woe, a new skincare trend, called ‘skin flooding’, is going viral on Tiktok with dry skin girlies hailing it as the ultimate solution to their concerns. This new trend has gained so much traction in recent times that the hashtag #skinflooding has over four million views on TikTok But, what does it entail? Simply put, skin flooding is about flooding your face with products that are known to boost hydration and moisturisation.

However, it doesn’t mean you can slather anything and everything, in any random order. Instead, the technique involves strategically layering products to lock in moisture and hydration for a long period of time. Explaining that it’s “a process of stacking skincare products to increase skin moisture”, Dr Rinky Kapoor, Cosmetic Dermatologist and Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics, said, “Skin flooding is combining hyaluronic acid with moisturiser to further hydrate the skin. Skin flooding is a terrific approach to increase moisture in your skincare regimen by including particular products. The goal is, to begin with, a humectant-rich, lightweight product and then follow with a heavier emollient to lock in the moisture on the skin.”

Also called ‘skin drenching’ or ‘skin soaking’, it works by using a combination of products with high concentrations of active ingredients, such as serums and essences, and layering them onto the skin in rapid succession, Dr Sudheendra G Udbalker, Consultant Dermatology, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, Bangalore added. “This technique is designed to help the skin absorb as much of the active ingredients as possible, allowing them to penetrate deep into the skin’s layers.”

How does it work?

Dr Kapoor shared that humectants are “water lovers” so, in order to help them accomplish their work effectively, you need to provide them with enough water. “If you provide moisture, humectants in your products, such as hyaluronic acid and glycerin, will have an easier time retaining them. Alternatively, they might draw moisture from deeper layers of the dermis, leaving your skin much drier than before,” she explained.

This technique is designed to help the skin absorb as much of the active ingredients as possible, allowing them to penetrate deep into the skin’s layers (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) This technique is designed to help the skin absorb as much of the active ingredients as possible, allowing them to penetrate deep into the skin’s layers (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

While the term ‘flooding’ may conjure up images of a drenched face, you don’t actually need that much water to get the job done, the expert added. “Just keeping your face slightly damp after cleansing is sufficient, or you may re-moisten your skin with a moisturising toner or essence.”

What are the benefits?

Dr Udbalker listed the following possible advantages of skin flooding:

*Improved hydration

*Brightening of the skin

*Reduction in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles

*Even skin tone and texture

*Youthful-looking complexion

Possible adverse effects of skin flooding

While skin flooding is largely a safe method and can be done on a regular basis by people of all skin types, if you have acne-prone skin, bear in mind that heavy, occlusive treatments might clog pores and cause outbreaks, Dr Kapoor said. “Those with very sensitive skin or conditions such as rosacea or eczema should use caution when trying this technique. Additionally, those with acne-prone skin should be careful not to overload their skin with too many products, as this can exacerbate breakouts,” Dr Udbalker added.

Dr Dilip Gude, Senior Consultant Physician, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad said that some pre-existing skin diseases like atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and alopecia can flare up following skin flooding so it is recommended that you do it with a dermatologist or physician’s recommendation.

How to do it?

Follow these tips to practise skin flooding without harming your skin:

*Begin with an oil-free cleanser.

*To make the procedure more efficient, keep your skin wet after cleaning and start with humectants.

*Finally, layer your products from thinnest to thickest, basically flooding the face with hydrating water-based serums like hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and glycerin.

*Avoid alcohol-based products

*It’s important to use sunscreen regularly as many active ingredients can make the skin more sensitive to the sun.

*If you experience any adverse effects, such as redness or irritation, discontinue use and consult with a dermatologist.

