Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Skin fasting: Find out what this popular skincare trend entails, and if it is for you

Skin fasting includes giving up or abstaining from your skincare routine for a few weeks or removing some skin care products from your regime

Skin fastingSkin fasting might be beneficial for people who have elaborate skincare routines which have not been advised by dermatologists. (Source: Freepik)

Skin fasting, in a very short period of time, has become one of the most popular skincare trends. As the name (somewhat) suggests, it embraces the idea of taking a break from your everyday skincare routine to improve skin health. In fact, the most popular school of thought claims that skin fasting helps detoxify the skin and allows its natural maintenance system to work more impactfully by eliminating all products our skin is dependent upon. As such, it entails giving up or abstaining from your skincare routine for a few weeks or removing some products from your regime.

“Skin fasting might be beneficial for people who follow elaborate skincare routines that have not been advised by dermatologists. In such a case, limiting their skincare to 2-3 products can help their skin reset and refresh. Also, many people use two active ingredients on top of each other, which are unsuitable when mixed together. In such cases, removing them could help prevent irritation and inflammation of the skin,” said Dr Ajay Rana, a dermatologist.

In an Instagram post, Dr Rashmi Shetty further explained whether skin fasting is beneficial, mentioning that while the trend suggests one stops using all skin care products for 2-4 weeks, a moisturiser cannot be skipped. “Hydration and moisture are key in keeping your skin healthy and able to heal,” she said.

Hence, she recommended tweaking the trend to make it suitable for oneself. “Let’s try avoiding actives for 2-3 weeks. This could help reduce your skin’s inflammation, heal your skin’s barrier, and help your skin take its time to repair and calm down,” she noted. 

Adding, Dr Rana said that not only do people with different skin types, but from different geographical locations should look into whether they can do without certain products. “Hills, beaches and regions like India might need sunscreen, which cannot be removed from the regime. But someone from Canada (cold regions) can go without sunscreen,” he told indianexpress.com.

Skin care Advocates of skin fasting believe that this allows the skin to take better care of itself, however there is no research to support this claim. (Source: Freepik)

Dr Shetty mentioned two things to be careful about:

*Do not randomly stop actives if you are on a treatment plan prescribed by an expert/doctor for a specific condition such as acne/ pigmentation

*Remember, if you cut out actives, you need to be careful while reintroducing them back into your skin care regime

She wrote, “Following the skin fasting trend is a NO-NO from me. Instead, try cutting out actives for 2 weeks,” adding that the focus during this period should be on hydration and anti-inflammation. On the other hand, Dr Rana said that skin fasting should not only be limited to skin care products, but also the makeup one uses. “Moreover, a basic skin care routine of 2-3 steps is enough – a soap-free face wash, a sunscreen and a serum for different skin concerns,” he said. Concluding, he added that the best thing to do for your skin is to drink plenty of water and eat fibre-rich food.

First published on: 08-02-2023
