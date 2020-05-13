Nourish your skin with this easy, homemade face pack

How are you taking care of your skin? (Source: File Photo) How are you taking care of your skin? (Source: File Photo)

Our kitchen is full of ingredients that are not just good for the body but also the skin and help us get that glow from the inside as well as outside. Throwing light on some such condiments, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shared a video where she can be seen sharing the benefits of some of the everyday kitchen items.

Take a look at what she has to say.

“It’s important to have food that benefits us inside and outside, which means food that we can eat and apply at the same time. What we eat also shows on our skin. To have a healthy skin, we need to eat good, exercise daily and have a stress-free life and a healthy skincare routine,” she mentioned.

She captioned the post, “Nourish inside and outside. When we talk about the food groups, fruits and green vegetables are packed with antioxidants which protect the skin from cellular damage. For example, papaya and spinach are rich in potent antioxidants which is necessary for healthy skin. Carrots, pumpkin and potatoes contain beta-carotene and also vitamin C, which is a super antioxidant and gives blemish free and radiant skin. So why not use these natural beauty products on your skin and feel the love of nature.”

Here’s what she explained.

Besan

*Besan is gluten-free, so it is the best substitute for wheat.

*It contains good amount of protein.

*Is low in glycemic index, which means it also controls blood sugar levels.

*It is high in fibre which means it controls the body’s fat percentage.

*It acts as a cleansing agent and nourishes dry skin.

Curd

*As a probiotic, curd makes the gut strong.

*It is good for someone who is lactose-intolerant.

*It has good amount of calcium, B-12 and vitamin D as well.

*Its anti-inflammatory properties are good for acne-prone skin. It can be used for both oily and dry skin. It acts as a natural moisturiser.

Honey

*It is better than refined sugar, lowers blood pressure levels, is rich in antioxidants and is anti-bacterial.

*Due to the anti-bacterial properties, it removes all the bacteria and germs present on the skin. Because of its anti-inflammatory properties, it reduces inflammation caused by acne.

*As an antiseptic, it heals the skin.

*It is a natural moisturiser.

How to make the face pack?

She showed how the application of besan combined with curd and honey is a good face pack to remove tan.

*Mix one small cup of besan, dahi and few drops of honey till it becomes a smooth paste.

*Let it sit for 10-15 minutes.

*If you keep rubbing it on your skin, it removes tan as well.

Here’s what we learnt

While the curd combines with the fibre in besan to scrub away the dead cells and pave way for brighter skin underneath, honey helps moisturise the skin. Besan helps unclog the pores which helps control the production of excess sebum or the oil on the face.

