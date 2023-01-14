What happens to your skin during periods? An expert tells us more

Does your skin become dry, dull, and covered with acne, during your periods? Then you are not alone. Periods are not only extremely painful, they also come with hormonal imbalance, mood swings, severe food cravings, and a plethora of changes in our skin. However, “that’s normal–It’s all hormones,” said Dr Geetika Mittal, a cosmetologist.

Our skin changes during each phase of the cycle. “With changes in estrogen levels throughout the cycle, you may experience both good and bad skin days,” Dr Geetika explained in an Instagram post, further adding, “From dryness and acne to excess sebum, you must know what’s happening and give your body what it needs for better skin health.”

Read on to know more:

*During the first week (First to sixth day), our skin becomes dry and dull as there is a drop in the hormone levels. As such the expert advised using hyaluronic acid and rich moisturiser to keep the skin hydrated and radiant.

*From day 7 to 11, the level of estrogen production increases. “There is an increased skin cell turnover,” she explained adding that during this time one should exfoliate to boost the natural turnover.

*From day 12 to 16, estrogen production peaks which makes the skin glowing and radiant. The expert added, “Estrogen is responsible for boosting collagen production and keeping your skin hydrated. It also keeps the skin barrier intact for a flawless appearance.”

*In the phase between the 17th and 24th day, the level of progesterone increases which tends to clog the pores. “Pores become tight and oily,” the expert said, and suggested, “Use a clay face masks to soak up the oil.”

*During the last week (25th to 28th day), testosterone is released in the body. The expert said, “This causes hormonal acne.” To counter this her suggestion is, “Clear your pores and kill bacteria with salicylic acid.”

