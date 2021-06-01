Four effective tips to detox your skin during lockdown

With most of us spending our time at home amid lockdown, our skin’s exposure to external stressors such as pollution, heat, and the sun has reduced considerably. This is indeed good news, as you can finally give your skin a little break.

“But, detoxifying our facial skin at regular intervals is essential to eliminate impurities, dead skin cells, and excess sebum, which can help to restore the lost glow and address multiple skin problems,” said Arthi Raguram, founder, Deyga Organics.

So, besides practising your daily CTM routine, follow these four steps for an effective facial detox at home.

Steam your face

Step up your skincare game with facial steaming that helps in cleansing and nourishing the skin. Steaming regularly helps to eliminate the accumulated dirt, bacteria, and dead skin cells, thus preventing acne. “Besides, steam promotes blood circulation that gives the skin a healthy glow. You can add essential oils in boiling water while taking steam for additional benefits,” she shared.

Healthy diet

Eating right directly influences the quality of the skin. A healthy and nutritious diet helps to flush out toxins from the blood and strengthens gut health, which helps to prevent inflammation and reduce the appearance of blemishes. “Add seasonal fruits, green leafy vegetables, omega-3 rich seeds, and nuts to your diet for healthy and beautiful skin. Make sure you drink lots of fluids to stay hydrated and prevent the skin from drying,” she told indianexpress.com.

Never skip sunscreen

Avoiding sunscreen can be damaging to your skin, here’s why. Spending lots of time in front of the laptop, mobile, and other gadgets exposes the skin to harmful UV radiation emitting from the blue light. “The UV rays can weaken skin’s protective barrier, lead to colour changes, and inflammation, thus wear sunscreen every day without fail. Ensure using an SPF that suits your skin type,” she suggested.

Consume vitamin C supplements

Loaded with antioxidants, vitamin C works like magic for the skin. While we know about the numerous benefits of applying it topically, intake of vitamin C supplements can also boost your skin health and promote collagen. “Besides, vitamin C prevents oxidative damage by combating free radicals, enhances tissue repairment, and improves the complexion of the skin. If you do not wish to take supplements, then add more vitamin C-rich foods to the diet such as citrus fruit, sprouts, strawberries, blackcurrants, bell peppers, papaya, kale, or snow peas.”

