Skin detox: Three ways to care for your face amid pollution

In the northern part of the country, winters are mostly associated with pollution, whose prolonged exposure can cause health issues and also affect the skin. Winter skincare is something that needs to be prioritised, so as to prevent premature aging, wrinkles, spots, blemishes, etc.

Did you know that pollution not only makes your skin dirty, but also blocks your pores with harmful toxins and reduces oxygenation? “As a result, your skin suffocates, giving rise to dull and dry skin. Pollution can even destroy the natural barrier of your skin and bring visible signs of aging. Overall, pollution can jeopardise your skin health significantly,” explains Nilkanth Ray, the director of GreenOpia.

One should, therefore, consider detoxifying the skin in the polluted environment. Ray suggests the following three steps. Read on.

1. Cleanse deeply

The first step to detoxify your skin is to cleanse your face at least twice a day thoroughly. Choose a cleanser, which is not harsh on your skin, and spend a good two to five minutes removing all the dirt, gunk, and any residue of makeup. Wash off the cleanser with cold or regular water to cool down your skin.

2. Masking

Next, apply good detoxifying masks that can pull out the dirt and gunk, which was left out even after cleansing. You can either use clay masks or charcoal masks, or even prepare one at home.

A good example of a detoxifying mask is rose water and fuller’s earth or bentonite clay. Mix these two ingredients to make a smooth paste and let it sit for 15 minutes to absorb all the dirt and pollution. This mask is also excellent if you have oily skin since it can regulate the oil control in your skin significantly.

After masking, pair up with your everyday moisturiser to restore the lost moisture.

3. Exfoliation

Another great way to make your skin free from pollution is regular exfoliation. You should exfoliate your skin at least once or twice a week to remove the dead skin cells and rejuvenate your skin. It also makes your skin feel plump and fresh.

“These three steps can make the ultimate difference. Do not forget to cover your face while being outside and apply ample sunscreen to safeguard your skin from harmful sun rays. Lastly, sweat it out every day and consume foods rich in antioxidants to detoxify your skin from within,” Ray concludes.

