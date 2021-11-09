Skincare alert: Five cleansing mistakes you must avoid

Washing your face regularly is the most simple and effective way to keep your skin healthy and clean. However, it might not be as useful if you do it the wrong way. Wrong skin cleansing habits may result in acne breakouts and skin damage, doing your skin more harm than good.

It is, therefore, essential to be wary of certain cleansing mistakes that you might be making, unknowingly. Dermatologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta listed five cleansing mistakes that you should avoid to ensure healthy and glowing skin. Take a look.

“Washing your face seems easy, but there’s actually a system to it in order to get clean, clear skin. Here are five mistakes you might be making while cleansing your skin,” She said.

Avoid these five cleansing mistakes:

*Not using lukewarm water.

*Not double-cleansing.

*Not washing for 30 seconds.

*Not cleansing your hairline, ears and neck.

*Not choosing the right face wash for your skin type.

