Here is the ultimake skin care checklist for you

If you are a skincare newbie, it is absolutely normal to feel overwhelmed by the amount of information available on the internet along with new product launches that happen on a daily basis. But, it is important to understand that when it comes to skincare, less is always more. One does not need to pile up products or follow a 10-step routine to make the skin glow. All you have to do is make a few lifestyle changes which not only benefit the skin but also the entire body.

So take a look at this checklist by Dr Geetika Mittal, a dermatologist, and ensure all the boxes are ticked!

Get enough beauty sleep

Getting adequate sleep makes everything better, not just physically but also mentally. Also, getting enough rest helps the body form collagen, which in turn slows down the formation of age spots, fine lines, and wrinkles.

Eat a healthy and balanced diet

Make sure you get your dose of omega-3 for healthier skin and hair. Also, ensure you have adequate protein intake to keep hair fall at bay. However, make sure you don’t consume a lot of sugar or dairy as it can trigger acne. Always opt for low-dairy, low-fat and whole grains in your diet.

Drink more water

Water is essential not just for your skin but also for your body. Drinking at least 2-3 liters of water helps you flush out toxins that cause bacteria to grow on your skin thus causing rashes or infections. Not only that, but it also provides a natural glow to your skin.

Add vitamin C serum to your skincare routine

Vitamin C has created a furor in the beauty industry, thanks to its quick and visible results. Whether you are dealing with hyperpigmentation, want a brightened skin tone, or just want to skin to heal from the ill-effects of pollution and free radicals — vitamin C is what you need.

Develop a skincare wardrobe

Start with the basics and then move on to adding actives. As much as we are eager to try chemical exfoliants and retinoids, the best way to take care of your skin is to follow a simple cleansing, toning, and moisturising routine.

Wear sunscreen daily

Even when you are indoors, it is vital to wear sunscreen as it not only protects you from the free radicals but also from the UVA/UVB sun rays which can cause skin cancer. Always make sure you use a minimum SPF ranging between 30-50.

Extend skincare needs to neck and hands

These are the most neglected parts of our body despite being the most exposed parts after our face. Make sure you extend the same amount of self-care to your neck and hands as a habit. Always keep handy a good hand cream and sunscreen.

