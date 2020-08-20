Try this organic home remedy for tighter and smoother skin

Juhi Parmar’s skincare cream can be easily made at home. (Source: Juhi Parmar/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Juhi Parmar’s skincare cream can be easily made at home. (Source: Juhi Parmar/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Many people swear by their tried and trusted skincare regimen and do not meddle with it much. But for those who are constantly looking to experiment, there is nothing like homemade DIY items that are good for the skin. While home remedies do take their own time to show results, they are organic, effective, chemical-free and above all, skin-friendly. Showing us a simple way to tighten and smoothen one’s skin, actor Juhi Parmar shared a home remedy that is part of her daily routine.

Made using red lentils or masoor dal that is considered very effective for the skin, this home remedy uses some other organic ingredients that are commonly often found in one’s home.

Ingredients

2-3 tsp – Red lentils or lal masoor dal

2 tsp – Red lentil juice from the paste

2 tsp – Sweet almond oil or olive oil

2 tsp – Glycerine

2 tsp – Aloe vera gel

Method

*Wash the lentils. Soak it for five to six hours in rose water. After the lentils swell up in size, grind them and make a paste. Strain.

*In a bowl, take red lentil juice, add sweet almond oil or olive oil, glycerine, aloe vera gel and essential oil of your choice. Mix well. Transfer the contents into a clean jar.

*The cream can be stored at room temperature for 10-15 days.

How to apply it

*Tap a few drops on your face and gently massage. Apply once in the morning and once in the evening.

Who can use it?

However, avoid using the cream if your skin is oily. The homemade cream is good for normal and dry skin. “You will clearly see the results in a few weeks,” mentioned Parmar.

