Limited-edition skateboards painted with Tony Hawk’s blood get released

Legendary pro skateboarder Tony Hawk has collaborated with Liquid Death, a canned water company, by giving two vials of his blood for a limited-edition skateboard. Hawk, who is a brand ambassador of the company, gave his blood that was mixed into the red paint used for graphics on the skateboards after being sterilised.

In a video, the company showed the process of how Hawk’s blood was mixed with the paint to create the limited edition skateboards. Take a look.

As blood got drawn from his arm, Hawk said, “Now Liquid Death officially owns my soul and my blood too. They are going to mix my blood into the paint and do a limited run of skateboards using my real blood in the graphics.”

Andy Pearson, vice president of creative, told Adweek, “He laughed and said he loved the idea. Plus he’s bled plenty on skate ramps before, so a little more blood for this wasn’t a big deal.”

“None of us had ever mixed blood into skateboard paint before, so we had to do a little sleuthing and be advised by our phlebotomist,” Pearson added.

The final skateboard features the Liquid Death mascot, the “thirst executioner” who is seen holding Hawk’s famous birdman skull. The limited-edition skateboard is called ‘Hawk Blood Deck’ and is priced at $500 per piece. As per various reports, they sold out shortly after going on sale.

In the video, the star skateboarder also mentioned that some of the profits from the sale will go towards reducing plastic pollution as well as Hawk’s organisation, The Skatepark Project, which helps underprivileged communities build skateparks.

