Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

Did you know: Not just size, but breast shape is also crucial in deciding the bra type

'Push-up', 'demi' or 'plunge-style', which type of bra is best suited for your breast?

bra, what to know before buying a bra, breast size, breast shape, lingerie, things to know about breast shape, types of bras, Tiktok bra shape viral video, indian express newsDo you know what kind of bra best supports your breasts based on their shape? Find out. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

In keeping with the overall aesthetics of the body, many people spend a lot of thought and money on their lingerie, so as to make sure their breasts look good and are also supported by a bra. While there are many varieties of bra available in the market, it is crucial that when you set out to buy yourself one, you take into account certain factors. While most people take their breast girth into consideration, an expert on TikTok suggested that it is time to acknowledge that the shape of the breast plays an important role, too.

According to a Buzzfeed report, TikTok user Nicola Crook explained in a guide that while people have different breasts — and that they ought to know what their breast shape is like — there are broadly six different shapes that have their corresponding bras.

First, she explained something called “pendulous breasts” which are long and fuller towards the bottom. For this, Crook recommended a “full coverage” or “balconette” bra. The former will cover the entire breast and the latter will push them upwards.

She continued that those who have breasts pointed away from each other and looking in two extreme directions can opt for “plunge bra”. Next, for those with asymmetrical breasts — one breast is larger than the other — she said they can wear a “side shaper” on the smaller breast.

Crook also explained that for “bell-shaped breasts”, the ideal bra would be “balcony shape” or “plunge style”. Then, there are “athletic breasts” for which one can wear a plunge bra or a push-up bra.

For those with round breasts, the expert suggested a full coverage plunge bra.

Indianexpress.com reached out to an expert, who concurred with Crook. According to fashion stylist Malika Wadhwa of Style Diva Couture, just like how the right kind of clothes can make you feel and look your best, the right kind of bra does the same.

“If you have a shallow breast and you want ‘fullness’, opt for a push-up bra with crescent-shaped padding. For uneven breasts, where one is smaller than the other, go for a push-up or a plunge bra. If you have thin breasts — arc-type or conical — the best fits are contour or light-padded bras.

“For those with self-supported breasts, which is the average breast type, any type of bra can be worn. Lastly, if you have a split breast, a demi bra can be worn, which will show more of your upper breast and push them to the centre,” Wadhwa said.

What do you think of these tips?

