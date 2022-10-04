scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022

Chinese artist records era of Covid, one test at a time

Since March, the 33-year-old multi-disciplinary artist from Jiangsu province has been filming his own nucleic acid tests with a small camera in his mouth.

covid 19, covid pandemic Chinese artistArtist Siyuan Zhuji poses with a camera he places in his mouth to film nucleic acid tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at his studio in Jiangsu province, China. (REUTERS/Casey Hall)

For most of China’s 1.4 billion people, regular COVID-19 tests have become a way of life. Siyuan Zhuji is trying to turn them into a work of art.

Since March, the 33-year-old multi-disciplinary artist from Jiangsu province has been filming his own nucleic acid tests with a small camera in his mouth.

His video clips show teeth and tongue and an approaching cotton bud. In some shots, a PPE-clad health worker can be seen through his teeth, administering the test.

“This is how our life is now, this period of time involves doing regular nucleic testing,” Zhuji told Reuters in an interview in his studio.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Govt saw fodder crisis coming over two years ago, but plans remained on p...Premium
Govt saw fodder crisis coming over two years ago, but plans remained on p...
ExplainSpeaking: As RSS sounds alarm, taking stock of India’s poverty, in...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: As RSS sounds alarm, taking stock of India’s poverty, in...
Svante Paabo awarded Nobel Prize in Medicine: Mapping Neanderthal genomePremium
Svante Paabo awarded Nobel Prize in Medicine: Mapping Neanderthal genome
With reverses in Ukraine, Putin’s options are shrinkingPremium
With reverses in Ukraine, Putin’s options are shrinking

“It’s a way of life that’s unique to our time.”

covid 19 pandemic, coronavirus artist Artist Siyuan Zhuji poses in a picture as part of his artwork titled “Shengji” on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in China. (Siyuan Zhuji/Handout via REUTERS)

Zhuji said the idea for the videos came to him when he began considering the vulnerability of the mouth, as an entry point for the virus and also for the repeated testing to find it.

He has recorded about 40 tests and says he will continue taking video with his thumb-sized camera as long as regular testing is required.

Advertisement

He aims eventually to display the videos simultaneously on a big screen in a grid, a snapshot of pandemic life in China. He calls his work “Hesuan Jiance”, which translates as “COVID test”.

“This work can represent this era. This is what I want to express. It is to record everyone’s current life,” Zhuji said.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Advertisement

The novel coronavirus emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019 and for nearly two years China was relatively virus free. But the Omicron variant brought persistent outbreaks across the country, which authorities have been battling with a barrage of testing.

In many places, a negative COVID test is required to use public transport, and enter schools, places of work, shops, banks, parks and anywhere else people gather.

China’s pursuit of “zero COVID” means Zhuji might be filming tests for some time yet.

“I will continue shooting these videos until the end of the pandemic,” he said. “If I die before the end, then I will keep shooting until I die.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

First published on: 04-10-2022 at 12:00:11 pm
Next Story

Home Minister Shah pays obeisance at Vaishno Devi shrine on Maha Navami

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

artist surita tandon
Exhibition traces the evolution of pop art on canvas
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 04: Latest News
Advertisement