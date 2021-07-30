Six ways to deal with excessive sweating in the monsoon season

Humidity can cause excessive sweating in the underarms and intimate areas. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

The rise in humidity usually makes people sweat a lot, and monsoon season is particularly difficult. Besides the discomfort, sweating also causes a host of other issues like rashes on the skin, redness, odour, and a general feeling of ickiness.

Rutuja Yadav, a fashion and beauty creator on Trell, says humidity can cause excessive sweating in the underarms and intimate areas. It can turn your scalp oily, and some parts of your body may be dry and other parts may feel sweaty and damp. Excessive sweat can cause fungal infections and acne, too.

She shares some simple hacks with which people can enjoy the rainy season and feel less uncomfortable.

1. Use an antibacterial soap: Instead of using a fragrant soap, opt for an antibacterial soap. An antibacterial soap can help kill the germs and protect the skin from bacteria. It is essential for one to maintain proper hygiene by taking a daily bath.

2. Wear breathable fabrics: Wearing tight synthetic clothes will not let your skin breathe, so one should opt for light, airy and loose clothes such as cotton. They allow the air to pass through the body. Avoid sharing clothes and towels with anyone.

3. Use essential oils: Pour 2-3 drops of lavender essential oil while bathing; it helps you stay fresh and smell nice. Essential oil helps in controlling sweat and body odour. You can also use peppermint oil, because it not only helps to get rid of the sweat, but also keeps the hair soft.

4. Talc powder: Use an anti-fungal powder near intimate areas. Use antiperspirants on humid days. For smelly underarms, a person can use aloe vera gel as it is gentle on the skin. It can be directly massaged on your underarms.

5. Watch what you eat: Avoid eating spicy food. Consume healthy food like salads and veggies. Avoid drinking coffee.

6. Keep yourself hydrated: The most important thing, however, would be to drink water as it keeps you hydrated.

