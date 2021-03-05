Skincare alert: Six foods that can trigger your acne

We can all agree to the fact that whatever we eat reflects on our skin, too. No matter the skincare regime, food plays a major role in how the skin feels and looks. Dr Geetika Mittal, a dermatologist, recently took to Instagram and shared that “even if you are using the right skincare products and getting regular treatments, your skin will not be healthy if your gut is not healthy.”

And we couldn’t agree more because one of the first signs of unhealthy food consumption is acne, which is usually triggered by external factors along with a higher intake of sugar, processed food, or salt.

“Acne, which is caused by inflammation in the skin, can be triggered and aggravated by foods that are high in salt and sugar. Also, avoid processed foods and alcohol to stay clear and free of acne,” she added.

So if you too have been experiencing frequent bouts of acne and skin inflammation, then check out the foods that you need to stay away from, as per Dr Mittal:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta (@drgeetika)

Dairy

Our blood consists of a hormone called IGF-1 or insulin-like growth factor, which is also found in dairy products. As per Healthline, “This (hormone) contributes to acne development by making skin cells grow more quickly and boosting sebum production.”

Chocolate

Occasionally enjoying a bar of chocolate does not cause acne. However, as per Australian research, chocolate is known to increase the body’s insulin response which, in turn, leads to acne.

Edamame

The reason this food does not suit everyone is that it contains high amounts of estrogen which can trigger acne, especially in those who already have a higher level of estrogen present in their bodies. Not only that, but this component also reduces the absorption of vitamins to a large extent.

Greasy fast food

This is a no-brainer; fat or oil-rich food like burgers, pizza, sodas etc, increases the risk skin breakouts. This is because such foods alter the level of hormones present in our bodies which translates into acne.

Sugary dessert

Sweeteners such as maple syrup or refined carbohydrates are quickly absorbed by our body. This results in an increase in sugar levels, and hence, acne.

Gluten

Found in wheat, rye, and other grains — gluten is a group of proteins. While there is no constructive proof or research that gluten triggers acne, it is best to avoid it if you have a wheat allergy or celiac disease, in which the inner lining of the stomach is inflamed.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle