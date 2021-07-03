Monsoon tips: Say goodbye to oily skin with these hacks

With the change in season, it is important to tweak one’s skincare routine as well. But before that, it is essential to understand one’s skin type. And if you are someone with oily skin, we understand how much effort goes into maintaining the glow of the skin, especially during the monsoon with excess dampness that can prompt continuous skin inflammation and additional oil creation.

To help you deal with the same, Karan Bhaskar skincare and makeup expert at Clinique India shares tips for oily skin during monsoon.

1) Exfoliate your skin to unclog the skin pores and obviate dead skin cells. People with oily skin also need to exfoliate because oily skin attracts additional dirt and debris compared to other skin types. A mild scrub can facilitate getting rid of all the dirt from your skin.

2) Do not forget to clean your skin with a gentle and effective cleanser. But remember to use a product that suits your skin type. Those with oily skin can use jelly or jell-based products. Avoid using cream-based products as that will clog your pores.

Ensure you drink loads of water to keep your skin hydrated and flush out toxins. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkcstock) Ensure you drink loads of water to keep your skin hydrated and flush out toxins. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkcstock)

3) Clean your skin with an alcohol-free toner that is also enriched with the goodness of vitamins and antioxidants. This helps separate any excess dirt and bacteria on the skin without drying it out and reinstitute the skin with the key nutrients.

4) Try not to allow your skin to dry out during the season. An oil-free lotion works best during this season. Use SPF 50 or more whether you are inside or outside as it protects your skin from light and harmful rays.

5) It’s very important to keep your body hydrated during the monsoon as dry skin is normal during this season. Thus, ensure you drink loads of water to keep your skin hydrated and flush out toxins. Drink at least 7-8 glasses apart from consuming fruits. They keep your body resistant to diseases as well as giving you that lustrous glow.

6) It is extremely necessary to remove makeup before going to bed as it can cause extensive damage to your skin during the night. The skin restores itself while you rest, and when you leave cosmetics on, you are hampering the process. The skin ceases to breathe and fatigue signs appear soon enough and can cause acne.