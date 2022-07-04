scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 04, 2022
Must Read

Meet Sini Shetty, the 21-year-old from Karnataka who has been crowned Miss India World 2022

A firm believer in faith, dedication and hard work, Shetty admits that her grandmother is the most influential person in her life

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 4, 2022 11:31:15 am
Sini ShettyShetty was crowned Miss India World 2022 last night (Source: Sini Shetty/Instagram)

Sini Shetty was crowned Miss India World 2022 last night at the grand finale event held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Rubal Shekhawat from Rajasthan came second, and Shinata Chauhan was announced the second runner-up.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Shetty, 21, who will represent the country on the Miss World stage, was born in Mumbai but represented Karnataka, which is her native state, according to the official Miss India site.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Femina Miss India (@missindiaorg) 

She holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance, and is currently pursuing CFA as a professional course. She has also completed an internship at a marketing company.

ALSO READ |Harnaaz Sandhu looks lovely in ‘ao dai’; know all about the traditional Vietnamese dress

With a keen interest in dancing, she began practising the art at the tender age of four and completed her Arangetram in Bharatnatyam when she was 14. Taking her passion forward, she has also released a few dancing videos online.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sini Shetty (@sinishettyy) 

A firm believer in faith, dedication and hard work, Shetty admits that her grandmother is the most influential person in her life. “She’s someone with compassion, values, intellect and respect. Her guidance and offerings are what I am today,” she said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sini Shetty (@sinishettyy) 

The newest Miss India also expressed admiration for Miss World 2000 and actor Priyanka Chopra. Shetty said, “When you look up to a person some of their words get stuck by you. The aspiration value increases, I remember hearing an interview of hers where she stated, ‘Don’t try to squeeze into a glass slipper. Instead, shatter the glass ceiling.’ I have been a fan ever since.”

Best of Express Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Despite the fall, are Indian stock markets still overval...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Despite the fall, are Indian stock markets still overval...
‘Peter Brook tried to destroy, recreate us. I wasn’t willing to be destro...Premium
‘Peter Brook tried to destroy, recreate us. I wasn’t willing to be destro...
In Gujarat, Covid crisis brings estranged couples together for second chancePremium
In Gujarat, Covid crisis brings estranged couples together for second chance
Many scenarios, similar outcome: Tuticorin plant may not restart, say exp...Premium
Many scenarios, similar outcome: Tuticorin plant may not restart, say exp...
More Premium Stories >>

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

JULY 4 SALE! Only for our international readers, monthly pricing starting at just $2.50

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Ukarine marriage in war- feature
‘Till death do us part’: Ukraine couples get married in war times
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 04: Latest News
Advertisement