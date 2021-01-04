Try this simple 5-minute makeup routine, courtesy Selena Gomez

Can you too get ready in 5 minutes? (Photo: Rare beauty/ Youtube, designed by Gargi Singh)

Selena Gomez is known for her powerful singing, but we are also fans of her makeup game which is always on point. So as we try to beat the blues on the first Monday of 2021, we came across a 5-minute makeup tutorial by The Heart Wants What It Wants singer, and the day suddenly became so much better!

If you too are excited about the video, take a look at it below and then also read the steps to recreate her look.

Steps to get Selena’s everyday makeup look:

*Selena begins by lightly dotting the foundation all over her face and then blending it with swiping stokes. She then applies a brightening concealer, which is two shades lighter, under her eyes and blends it for full coverage.

*If you have prominent dark circles, we suggest you colour correct your eyes first and then proceed with a brightening concealer. Doing this will save your under-eye area from looking ashy.

*Next, she uses a liquid blush and applies a hint of it on the apple of her cheeks for a flushed look.

*She then applies a liquid highlighter on her cheekbones, cupid’s bow (the area above the lips), and her eyebrow bone and softly blends it all.

*Finally, she sets her eyebrows with an eyebrow gel, which gives it a slightly bushy effect. She completes the look by setting her entire face with a loose setting powder and applying a hint of pink lip balm.

