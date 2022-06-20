‘Snacking rituals, farting competitions’: KK’s daughter remembers his ‘unconditional love’

Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath — popularly known as KK — died May 31 following a cardiac arrest while performing at a concert in Kolkata. His demise came as a rude shock to his fans, but for his family, it has been a constant reminder of the pain of having lost a very important member.

On the occasion of Father’s Day yesterday, KK’s daughter Taamara took to Instagram to write a heartfelt post in remembrance of her father — wherein she shared funny and intimate details of the inner world of the late singer, who sung hit numbers like Dil Ibaadat, Beete Lamhein, Labon Ko, Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai, to name a few.

“I would take the pain of losing you a 100 times, if it meant having you as my dad even for one second,” she began her post, which accompanied pictures of a young KK bonding with his children. In one of the pictures, he is seen carrying his kids on his back, while in another, he appears to be teaching his daughter how to play the keyboard.

“Life is dark without you dad. You were the cutest, most loving dad, who’d come home after a gig and wait to come lie down and give us cuddles,” Taamara wrote.

“I miss you, I miss eating with you, I miss our laughing sessions, I miss our secret snacking rituals in the kitchen, I miss our farting competitions, I miss showing you my music and little voice note ideas, I miss your reaction dad. I miss holding your hand,” she continued.

The singer was only 53 when he passed away last month.

In the series of pictures, Taamara also posted one of her parents, writing, “You made us feel so safe and happy and loved and lucky. You were the realness this world needed, and now that you’re gone, none of it feels real. But, your unconditional love has unknowingly prepared us to handle even something like this. Your love is our strength.”

She concluded her sincere post by writing: “Me, Nakul and mumma are [going to] work every day to make you proud, and spread your energy, and we’re [going to] be strong and take care of each other like you did.”

She wished the “bestestest dad in the whole universe” a Happy Father’s Day. “Love you forever, miss you every day. I know you’re here with us.”

