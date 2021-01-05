Halsey announces launch of vegan beauty line; check out the details here

From Kim Kardashian’s KKW Beauty to Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty and Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty, there are many celebrities who have launched their beauty lines. And the latest to join the list is 26-year-old singer Halsey.

Taking to Instagram, the singer announced her makeup line — about face — with a snapshot of the campaign video. “I have done my own makeup for concerts, red carpets, magazine covers, and music videos alike for a long time. it is one of my greatest loves, but I have always stood firm in the belief that makeup is about feeling cool — not looking perfect,” she captioned the post.

While the launch is scheduled for January 25, the products are available for pre-order. According to the brand’s official Instagram page, about-face is a “new, multidimensional makeup brand for everyone, everywhere created by @iamHalsey.” The line, which involved two years of hard work, is 100 per cent vegan and cruelty-free.

PHOTOS | Myriad hair looks of Halsey keep over 22 million instagram followers hooked

The product line is colourful and perfect for those who love that unicorn glow! Currently, the brand is planning to launch 10 beauty products ranging from highlighters to beauty tools, eyeshadow sticks and lipsticks.

Sharing how the beauty line is very close to her heart, she wrote it is “a baby of my own conception.” She also said that it is special to her not only because she is the owner and face of the company, but also because she is “the head makeup artist” and has carefully curated the products.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle