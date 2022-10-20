Singer Chinmayi Sripada addresses surrogacy rumours, shares picture clicked ‘5-6 days after my miscarriage’

Singer Chinmayi Sripada, who welcomed twins Driptah and Sharvas with actor-husband Rahul Ravindran earlier this year, recently shared the “only selfie” she took throughout her pregnancy. Soon after, she posted a video explaining why she stayed away from posting photographs of her baby bump during the nine-month long journey.

“I posted a photograph of myself from 32 weeks pregnant just because I think, now, I have this little bit of regret about not taking more photographs,” she said in the video.

Chinmayi admitted to feeling scared after her miscarriage in November 2020. “I was still showing up at dubbing, and recordings and telling people not to take any photographs, and completely respect my privacy. I even had a press meet around the time, and even then the press was really respectful,” she said.

Addressing surrogacy rumours, the singer added, “As far as these constant questions about surrogacy (are concerned), it really doesn’t matter if someone has a baby through surrogacy or IUI (Intrauterine insemination) or IVF (In vitro fertilisation) or normally. A mother is a mother, whether it is a human or a pet parent. So, I really don’t care if people think I had babies through surrogacy, it is up to them to assume whatever they want. Their opinion of me is not my problem.”

Asking everyone to “be kind” and not “speculate”, Chinmayi opened up about performing 5-6 days after her miscarriage. “This photo from November 2020 was 5-6 days after my miscarriage,” she wrote, sharing a picture in which she can be seen donning a yellow floral-printed sari.

“I went and performed. I sat down on a chair and sang at a concert. I only said I had a minor surgical procedure and wouldn’t be able to stand and sing but even in my own admission I gave a cracker of performance and found joy from my singing, after days of continuous crying,” the singer noted, adding that “looking at this photo – you’d never have known – because I didn’t tell you.”

Chinmayi announced the arrival of her twins in June which was followed by people speculating if the babies were born via surrogacy. Responding to these claims, she shared a note saying she was protecting herself. “I am absolutely loving these people who are dm-ing me asking if I had twins through a surrogate just because I didn’t post photos of me being pregnant,” she started out saying.

She added, “Only those who were my innermost circle knew because I was protecting myself. I was and will always be extremely guarded about my personal life, my family, my friends circle. Photos of our kids won’t be on our socials either for a long while.”

Earlier this week, Chinmayi had also shared a heartwarming picture of breastfeeding her son and daughter. “Tandem feeding be like… the best thing in the world. Le back and shoulders have a different voice though,” she captioned the post.

In an earlier interaction with indianexpress.com, Dr Gurpreet Singh Kalra, Medical Director – India, MD MSc FFMLM, Medical Director India, ART Fertility Clinics, Hon. Academic Lecturer University of Bristol (UK), and Fellow Faculty of Medical Leadership and Management (UK) had shared that “miscarriage is more common than you think”.

“Nearly 20 per cent of all pregnancies result in a miscarriage, and this includes women who have already experienced a loss too. However, after two losses, the chances of miscarriage increase to 28 per cent. This still leaves a high probability of 72% for women to carry a healthy pregnancy. Understanding these odds can reduce your anxiety and ease your mind while trying to conceive again,” Dr Kalra said.

