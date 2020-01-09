Sustainable living: Simple ways to make your beauty regime more eco-friendly

Here are some helpful tips on how to make your beauty regime more eco-friendly and sustainable. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Images) Here are some helpful tips on how to make your beauty regime more eco-friendly and sustainable. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Images)

Environmentally-friendly activities are being encouraged across the country, especially among industries that are huge contributors to waste accumulation, such as plastic packaging for cosmetics. And many brands are doing their bit to adopt cruelty-free practices. There are ways to become more thoughtful about the environment and count your carbon footprint.

Here are some helpful tips to make your beauty regime more eco-friendly and sustainable.

Choose multitasking products

A lip tint can be used as a blush and tinted eye shadow, if used correctly. Similarly, a well-equipped colour palette can be used for brows, eye make-up, contour, highlighter, etc. This will help you save on packaging, waste, and money, too. Even if a product isn’t branded as a multi-use product, you can always give your creativity a try and see if things turn out well.

Thoughtful shopping

For multi-tasking with your make-up products, you need to be a thoughtful shopper too. If you are a regular make-up person, invest in quality products that will be worth the money you have spent.

Reuse

Right from razors to brushes, if there are certain things you use regularly, invest in a stainless steel model or brushes that can be washed weekly, without their quality deteriorating.

Ditch the make-up wipes

While we totally understand the ease that comes with make-up wipes, they’re seriously damaging the environment and in the long-term, are not good for your skin either. In fact, the plastic fibres in wipes take over 100 years to biodegrade. Even cotton pads are wasteful and easily replaced with alternatives that are better for your skin. A muslin cloth is a perfect example; it cleanses and removes impurities while also working as a gentle exfoliator.

Look for the recycle symbol

This is among the easiest ways to make an eco-friendly change to your shopping habits. Simply look for packaging that’s made from recycled materials which can also be reused or recycled.

