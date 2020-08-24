Monsoon tips: Simple ways to get rid of dampness and smell from clothes

The process of keeping your clothes smelling fresh all the time is easier than you thought. (Source: Pixabay)

Every year, around this time, our cupboards start to emanate a foul, musty, damp smell that is usually a result of the monsoon humidity, which sticks to your clothes. This year, the situation could be worse because of the pandemic, and the fact that we have not worn our fancy clothes in a long time. But, there is so much we can do to remedy the situation. If you are looking for simple ways to get rid of the smell so that your wardrobe starts to feel fresh again, consider these simple home remedies.

Vodka

Vodka not only offers to uplift your mood, but also takes care of monsoon dampness. Just take a little bit of the liquid and transfer it into an empty spray container. Add some water to it, so that it gets diluted, and then spritz it directly on clothes. The smell will go away in a jiffy.

ALSO READ | Hina Khan’s homemade hard wax helps you zap out unwanted hair; check it out

Lemon juice

Is there anything that lemon juice cannot do? Being acidic in nature, it can wipe out the fungi that cause the musty smell. Just mix lemon juice with water and create a potent and effective cleaning solution. Apply it specifically on the areas that have the odour. Once you are done, just wipe the surface with soap and water, and you are good to go.

Baking soda

This powder is a must-have in all houses because it can take care of so many of your problems. All you need to do is sprinkle baking soda on the areas that seem moldy to you, and ones that are emanating foul odour.

ALSO READ | Make bath time more interesting by means of these DIY body washes

Vinegar

Another household favourite, vinegar can be used beyond cooking, too. As mentioned earlier, fungi cannot live in acidic conditions, and vinegar provides plenty of it. Pour a little bit of vinegar in areas where you sight mold, and then wash them. This can get rid of unwanted smells.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd