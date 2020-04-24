Simple ways to disinfect your clothes

It’s time we make safe practices like disinfection of clothes an integral part of our lifestyle. (Photo: Getty) It’s time we make safe practices like disinfection of clothes an integral part of our lifestyle. (Photo: Getty)

Germs are all around us and every cough or sneeze makes us vulnerable, including shaking hands or merely touching, especially as we try to stay quarantined during the coronavirus pandemic. Clothes, in fact, are considered among the biggest carriers of germs. It’s time we make safe practices like disinfection of clothes an integral part of our lifestyle. Here are some simple tips to keep your clothes free of germs and allergens:

Use hot water to wash clothes

Make it a practice to wash clothes in hot water, at 55-60 degrees, which prevents them from becoming potential hosts for bacteria. This also cleans clothes better. Washing machines with in-built heaters are equipped to provide customised care for clothes and come with various modes, such as warm, hot, allergen-free, etc.

Use chemical disinfectants to wash clothes

If the material is not suitable for high temperatures, use chemical disinfectants instead. Soak and disinfect clothes with chlorine containing bleach. Turn them inside out to reduce chances of abrasion. However, remember to use laundry detergent and bleach with the help of a dispenser. Chlorine bleach should never be poured directly onto clothes in a sink or washer because it can remove colour completely and dissolve fibres, according to experts. Either add the bleach to an automatic dispenser or into the water before adding your load of laundry.

Always clean your washers

Make it a point to occasionally clean your washers as germs, bacteria and dirt are prone to getting accumulated at the bottom of the machine, causing foul odour. The latest models of washing machines are pre-programmed to automatically clean impurities on the inner walls of the tub, at the time of spin, during every wash cycle. If not, always run your washing machine with a cleaner to remove any contaminants after every few washes.

Dry clothes in the washing machine dryer

Damp clothes can become a breeding ground for germs. Washer-dryers are designed to remove moisture from wet clothes, so ensure you run a dry cycle to aid efficient cleaning. New washing machines have multiple levels of drying options for different fabric types.

Steam clean your clothes

Steam cleaning can also help remove bacteria from your clothes. It’s meant to provide a gentle finish and act as a sanitiser. Realising the benefits of steam cleaning, it is the latest in washing machines with SteamCare technology that helps remove up to 99 per cent bacteria and allergens.

(With inputs from Whirlpool of India)

