Simple tips to stop your face from looking oily and shiny

We all love a healthy glow on our faces. After all, it shows how much we have been taking care of ourselves by diligently following our skincare routine, drinking enough water and eating clean. But, what about those times when you are just about to step out and suddenly notice a thin coat of oil on your face, making it look shiny? Reads like we are sharing your story? Worry not, you are not alone.

Today, we have some simple tips to keep that unwanted shine away, courtesy Dr Jushya Sarin, a dermatologist.

“A natural glow is desirable. Shine, on the contrary, is the slickness coating every inch of your face. If this shine is not on your wish list you, there are a few things you can do to get rid of it,” she captioned her Instagram post.

Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Jushya Bhatia Sarin (@dr.jushya_skincare)

Cut down on makeup

This does not mean you stop using makeup altogether. All you have to do is make a few small but significant changes. These include leaving cream-based products behind and adding powder products to your vanity bag as they help soak in the extra oil produced. Also, make sure you use water or mineral-based makeup so that it stays longer on your skin.

Use a salicylic acid cleanser

Those with oily skin will agree that it is a holy grail product because not only does it zap out acne but also helps in controlling the production of oil. Dr Sarin mentions, “salicylic acid helps break down oil in pores and gently exfoliates the skin to get rid of complexion-clogging dead cells.”

Stick to oil-free primers

This is a must-have in your vanity as it will make your skin feel matte. You could also incorporate a pore-filling primer to help you apply makeup more smoothly.

READ | Dermatologist explains the major causes of adult acne

Use a moisturiser

Often, hydration is confused with oil and that is people with oily skin often refrain from applying moisturisers. However, it is an important step for all skin types. You can add a hyaluronic acid-based moisturiser which will not only control the production of oil but also ensure water balance in your skin.

Keep blotting papers

Always keep them handy and lightly dab on your T-zone (tip of the nose and forehead) to absorb any excess oil on your face. Ditch powder puff because it can mess with your makeup.

Lighten up on night cream

“Whatever the formula be, make sure the product contains pore-minimizing caffeine, anti-inflammatory niacinamide, oil-zapping salycilic acid or exfoliating AHAs,” says Dr Sarin.

Don’t skip the sunscreen

Zinc-based mineral sunscreens are best for you. Dr Sarin suggests opting for one which has a sheer tint, is fragrant and non-comedogenic. Skip the ones with white cast.

Exfoliate wisely

Just because you have oily skin does not mean you exfoliate mor. This can do more harm than good. Instead, opt for mild exfoliators like glycolic acid, lactic acid or retinoids — all in low percentage between 6-12 per cent.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle