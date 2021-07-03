Simple tips to keep in mind when buying a mattress

Unsure of how to shop for the perfect mattress? Here are some tips shared by SleepyPanda (Source: Pixabay)

Are you planning to buy a new mattress? Choosing the right mattress can be confusing as there are plenty of brands available in the market. Many people may not even be aware of the types, and qualities required for the right mattress. A mattress can impact a person’s sleep, and provide proper support to the body, in turn, ensuring healthy sleep posture.

Here are some tips shared by SleepyPanda, a brand in the modern bedding space.

Type of mattress

This is one of the biggest factors in choosing a mattress. There are various types of mattresses ranging from cotton beds to cutting edge mattresses. There are also pocket springs, latex mattresses, and memory foam mattresses which are a blend of comfort, and technology. Opting for a firm or soft mattress is completely the customer’s call — health and comfort are a major factor. Orthopedic mattresses are neither firm nor soft which ensures high quality, support to the posture, and better sleep.

Testing the mattress before you purchase is always suggested.(Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Testing the mattress before you purchase is always suggested.(Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Size of the mattress

The mattress should always fit your cot otherwise it will get damaged due to lack of support, and will also affect your comfort and sleep.

Thickness of the mattress

The thickness of the mattress plays a huge role in the comfort and support one gets from it. Orthopedic mattresses are of a high standard which makes getting in, and out of the bed easier along with providing enough support to one’s body, health, and restful sleep.

Warranty of the mattress

Most of the brands offer trails to check customer convenience. It is always preferable to opt for a mattress with a high warranty, and durability. It is wise not to opt for a mattress that everyone opts for, and go for the one that best suits you. Testing the mattress before you purchase is suggested as it will give you an idea about the quality.