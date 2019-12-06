Simple tips to care for your pooch this winter

Excessive exposure to cold might lead to hypothermia in your pet. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Excessive exposure to cold might lead to hypothermia in your pet. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

It is a common myth that dogs have a better in-built mechanism to handle cold as compared to humans. This assumption, says Rosie Paul, founder and COO, woofwoofnow.com, is made on the fact that dogs have a fur covering their body. However, this statement is far from the truth, and your pet does feel the chill. So it becomes essential to take necessary steps to ensure a warmer and happier winter season for your pets.

“Dogs might attempt to communicate their discomfort and pain through their unusual behaviour. They might be restless or hungrier than usual. It is the liability of the pet parents to monitor the change and take adequate measures carefully. The pets might take some time adapting to the modifications, so it is vital to plan well in advance,” she adds.

Here are five tips that could be valuable for caring for your pooch in winter

Monitor their diet

People tend to feel hungrier in winter as they burn more calories to combat the cold. It is similar with pets, which is why it is essential to increase the portion size of their food, and yet take caution to avoid overfeeding. Caution should be taken to keep them away from antifreeze as it can be toxic. This product is prevalently used during winter to prevent slippage.

Create a cosy space for them

If your dog usually sleeps on the floor or a thin carpet, then it is time to upgrade their living arrangement. A thick and comfortable blanket or rug can be used to provide a cosy sleeping place for them. However, it is essential to place in their favourite area or train them to feel at ease in the new area. This could be a time-consuming task, but it would be beneficial for them.

It is essential that your dog gets enough exercise during the colder months too. (Photo: File) It is essential that your dog gets enough exercise during the colder months too. (Photo: File)

Keep them moisturised and hydrated

Winters are cold, yet our body needs almost the same amount of water as the summer months. Make sure that your pet drinks adequate fluids in the winter. Their skin might become dry due to lack of moisture. Use moisture-enhancing products to keep dryness at bay.

Check for cracks and sores

Foot cracks are common in dogs in the winter season. The salt and debris on the roads might hurt their paws. So it is vital to check for these cracks and sores regularly. Some of them can be toxic and cause severe infections if left untreated.

Activity matters

Like humans, dogs also love to curl and sleep during the cold weather. However, it is crucial to make sure they get adequate activity during this season. It is better to avoid outdoor activities and replace them with safer indoor games and walks.

These suggestions would help keep your dog warm this winter, but it is essential to remember that every dog is different. The owners can develop their unique system to care for their beloved pet. Excessive exposure to cold might lead to hypothermia. You can also solicit the assistance of the local veterinarian or consult with an online expert to know more about ways to keep your pet healthier and safer this winter.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd