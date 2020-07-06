Get your eyebrows on fleek with these simple tips

There’s nothing like eyebrows that are not only on point but also accentuate your features! (Photo: Getty) There’s nothing like eyebrows that are not only on point but also accentuate your features! (Photo: Getty)

Eyebrows help frame the face, which is why we always like to keep them in shape. But things have been different during the lockdown or even the unlock period. If you are also still unsure about visiting the parlour, you are at the right place. Today we will share some simple tips and tricks which will help you amp up your eyebrow game in no time at all.

Check them out below:

Do you know about microblading?

If you have a round face, make sure the arch of your eyebrow is as high as it can get. (Photo: Getty) If you have a round face, make sure the arch of your eyebrow is as high as it can get. (Photo: Getty)

Tip #1

Eyebrows should always be symmetrical, and for that, you need to know your face shape. For example, if you have a square face, go for curved brows; they have a softer approach. Steer clear of thin brows because they will make your face look wider. Similarly, if you have a round face, make sure the arch of your eyebrow is as high as it can get so that they help accentuate your features.

Tip #2

Invest in a good spoolie and a tweezer, and go slow. After plucking out a few strands, take a step back and evaluate what you are doing. Also, if you are someone who experiences itchy skin and redness post threading or tweezing, apply an ice cube over the area.

Tip #3

This is the most challenging, but also the most fun part — filling in your eyebrows so they not only look on point but also thicker. Go for a lighter shade of eyebrow pencil, gel or pomade and make thin strokes. Keep combing your eyebrows with a spoolie brush and spread the product so that your eyebrows do not look unnatural.

Tip #4

Our eyebrows, if you look carefully, are divided into three regions: the centre, middle and end. The centre is the area where your brows meet, if you have unibrow. You can make them look perfect by keeping them even. If your eyebrows have too much gap, it will make your face look wide. If the gap is less it will make your face look snatched and your nose sharp and thin.

