Quarantined? Simple ways to reconnect with family

With most of us locked up inside our houses and working from home, we are now interacting with family members more. In this period of quarantine, we are not really choosing who we co-quarantine with. As such, it is essential that we make the best use of this time and reconnect with the family, and try to get along as well as we can. Remember, this is no time to be selfish; your family/spouse may be going through stress, too, what with taking care of household chores and meeting work deadlines.

So, here are some simple things you can do while in lockdown, to ensure the period of quarantine is made easy for everyone.

Listen and support

If you want your home environment calm, you have to remain calm, too. This is a new kind of situation that everybody is collectively dealing with. So, emotions and personalities may clash when you begin to spend a lot of time at home. As such, it is important that you listen to what someone else has to say and lend emotional support, too; even when you think they are behaving irrationally.

Be respectful

Some people get more stressed and panicky in such situations. They may, therefore, look for an outlet to vent their frustrations out. If you happen to be the outlet, do not counter anger with more anger. This can escalate the situation and destroy domestic bliss. It is imperative that you be respectful and mild-mannered in your responses. If you snap, apologise immediately. The key is to understand that you are not the only sufferer here.

Find some activity that you can do together

It could be an indoor game that all of you enjoy, or a fitness routine that you and your partner love. Or maybe even a show/web series that you can take great delight in watching together. This is a difficult situation, but the idea is to work as a team so as to fight it together and stay healthy — both mentally and physically.

Spend quality time

This is a great time to reconnect with your family. Think of it as getting to know your family members some more. In our fast paced jobs, we were hardly getting to interact with them. Now, with this current situation forcing us to work from home, we have more flexible hours in hand and more time to actually sit down and have a chat with them. So sit down often, crack a joke or two, talk about things, and show some gratitude.

Make memories

Imagine all the things, all the stories that future generations will get to hear from us. This global crisis has been unprecedented. So, take a moment to understand what is actually going on not just in your immediate environment, but around the country, and across the world, too. Try to make as many memories as possible, learn something from this experience and gather many, many stories.

