scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, September 05, 2021
Must Read

Simple steps for beginners to try makeup at home

Makeup is a fun activity, which can be perfected with practice

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 5, 2021 2:10:55 pm
makeup, makeup at home, makeup essentials, makeup for beginners, doing makeup at home, basic makeup routine, indian express newsHave fun with makeup! (Photo: Instagram/Kylie Jenner)

There is no age to learn something new, and the pandemic-induced lockdowns have already taught us that. Makeup, especially, can be made into a fun activity, which can be perfected with practice. If you are new to the makeup space, worry not, because unlike other skills, if you slip or make a mistake, you can redo the process.

Elton Steve Vessoaker, the brand director of Jean Claude Olivier, India says this is the best part about makeup — that is is not permanent. “To be honest, doing makeup on your own is actually quite simple; just the right tips and tricks can make everything easier,” he says.

ALSO READ |Mira Kapoor’s ‘minute to makeup’ routine is what you need on a busy day

He lists some steps; read on.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

* Everyone wants that flawless look. That is possible with a simple product like a BB cream which is a tinted moisturiser. It’s extremely easy to apply and for those who need extra coverage, they can apply a little bit of concealer in their problem areas and blend.

* Also recommended are skin tints. It’s a cream-based blush that can just be applied to the apples of the cheeks just with a finger to give you a blushing look or a bronze tone for a sun-kissed finish. You can use it on the eyes, too.

* Kohl or colourful eye pencils add a pop of colour and definition to the eyes. Smudge with your fingers for a ‘smokey’ finish. Try a blue or grey for a night out or a romantic dinner.

* Don’t forget to leave the house with loads of mascara. Your lashes should make a statement from the moment you enter any room.

makeup, makeup at home, makeup essentials, makeup for beginners, doing makeup at home, basic makeup routine, indian express news Kohl or colourful eye pencils add a pop of colour and definition to the eyes. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)
ALSO READ |Three content creators on the significance, meaning of Pride makeup

* Lipsticks now are readily available with easy application wands and are long-lasting, so no smudging.

* Tinted lip balms are easy to use and easy to touch-up.

* For those nervous about doing their eyebrows, blading is the latest technique to get your eyebrows done and it lasts you a few months.

“Most importantly, remember that a little effort goes a long way in creating an effortless makeup look,” says Vessoaker.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Airport fashion
Kriti Sanon to Sara Ali Khan, celebs ace airport fashion

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 05: Latest News

Advertisement