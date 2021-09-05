Simple steps for beginners to try makeup at home

There is no age to learn something new, and the pandemic-induced lockdowns have already taught us that. Makeup, especially, can be made into a fun activity, which can be perfected with practice. If you are new to the makeup space, worry not, because unlike other skills, if you slip or make a mistake, you can redo the process.

Elton Steve Vessoaker, the brand director of Jean Claude Olivier, India says this is the best part about makeup — that is is not permanent. “To be honest, doing makeup on your own is actually quite simple; just the right tips and tricks can make everything easier,” he says.

He lists some steps; read on.

* Everyone wants that flawless look. That is possible with a simple product like a BB cream which is a tinted moisturiser. It’s extremely easy to apply and for those who need extra coverage, they can apply a little bit of concealer in their problem areas and blend.

* Also recommended are skin tints. It’s a cream-based blush that can just be applied to the apples of the cheeks just with a finger to give you a blushing look or a bronze tone for a sun-kissed finish. You can use it on the eyes, too.

* Kohl or colourful eye pencils add a pop of colour and definition to the eyes. Smudge with your fingers for a ‘smokey’ finish. Try a blue or grey for a night out or a romantic dinner.

* Don’t forget to leave the house with loads of mascara. Your lashes should make a statement from the moment you enter any room.

* Lipsticks now are readily available with easy application wands and are long-lasting, so no smudging.

* Tinted lip balms are easy to use and easy to touch-up.

* For those nervous about doing their eyebrows, blading is the latest technique to get your eyebrows done and it lasts you a few months.

“Most importantly, remember that a little effort goes a long way in creating an effortless makeup look,” says Vessoaker.

