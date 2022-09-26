Men, follow this simple skincare routine for ‘fresh, rejuvenated, hydrated and healthy’ skin

Many men believe that skincare is just for women and do not really need not pay any extra attention to their skin to keep it healthy and refreshed. But, it’s far from the truth. “Men must take care of their skin and follow a skincare regime to keep their skin fresh, rejuvenated, hydrated, and healthy throughout the years,” dermatologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta said, in an Instagram post.

However, despite common beliefs, your skincare routine doesn’t really have to be complicated. With just a few simple steps, you can get the skin of your dreams. Here is a simple routine that can help men get healthy and happy skin, according to the expert. Take a look.

Follow this step-by-step skincare routine for healthy skin.

*Use a cleanser ideal for your skin type twice a day “to get rid of dust, dirt, pollution and bacteria”.

*Next, apply an ideal moisturiser based on your skin type for proper hydration and nourishment. “This step is important to keep the skin from developing early signs of ageing,” she said.

*Before shaving your face, do not miss out on an exfoliating scrub “to prevent ingrown hairs“.

*To keep your skin plump and fresh, use a hydrating serum at least once a day. Dr Gupta suggested, “You can use it as an after-shave serum as well”.

*Never step out of the house without using sunscreen as “it is essential to prevent your skin from UV damage”.

