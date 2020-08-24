Simple multani mitti DIY packs for monsoon skincare

People who have oily skin are prone to pimples, and as such, they need ingredients that can soothe their sensitive skin. Multani mitti can help them. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Monsoon is one season during which you need to give your skin extra care and pampering. Unlike in summers and winters, when you know your face is either going to be extremely oily, or extremely dry, in monsoons, the humidity in the air can confuse your skin, causing it to react in different ways — leading to acne breakout, dry patches, pimples, etc. It is, therefore, advised that you be aware of what you are feeding your face. Multani mitti is a skincare favourite, and regardless of the time and season, it promises to take care of all your skin troubles.

Here are some easy, do-it-yourself face packs featuring multani mitti, which you can make and incorporate in your skincare routine. And regardless of your skin type, these packs are guaranteed to yield results. Read on.

For dry skin

In case you have dry skin, just take a little bit of multani mitti, aloe vera gel and honey. Mix two teaspoons of multani mitti with one teaspoon each of honey and aloe vera gel. Make a smooth paste and then apply on the face and around the neck. Leave it for 20 minutes until it dries, and once done, wash your face with water. Finish off with a generous application of a moisturiser. Do this at least once every week.

For oily skin

People who have oily skin are prone to pimples, and as such, they need ingredients that can soothe their sensitive skin. For them, a multani mitti and rose water paste will work wonders. Mix them together and apply generously on the face. Once it is dry, wash it off with lukewarm water and finish it off with with a water-based moisturiser. Do not rub your skin, just pat it dry.

To achieve a naturally-glowing skin

If you want your face to look healthy and glowing, make a paste of multani mitti, turmeric powder and some yogurt. Mix them well and ensure the paste is smooth and without any lumps. Apply it evenly on the face and neck, and leave it on for 20 minutes. Once done, wash it off with regular water and apply a moisturizer.

So, which face pack will you try this week?

